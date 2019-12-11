Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, RIL, Piramal Enterprises, IDBI Bank, Reliance Capital, GHCL, PC Jeweller

Here are some stocks that are in news today:

Yes Bank: Board favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer, but the final decision on Citax investment will be in next board meet.

Piramal Enterprises: Competition Commission of India approved the subscription of compulsorily convertible debentures of the company by Canadian pension fund CDPQ.

Future Supply Chain: Competition Commission of India approved the purchase by Nippon Express of 22 percent shares of India’s Future Supply Chain.

IDBI Bank: Board approved the selling of up to 49 percent stake in subsidiaries IDBI Capital and IDBI Intech.

Forbes and Company: ICRA revised rating on the company's long term fund-based limits to BBB+ (Negative) from A (Negative).

GHCL: India Ratings & Research affirmed A1+ rating to the company for issuance of commercial paper of Rs 100 crore.

Wipro: Ministry of Technology and Communications, Oman and Wipro ink MoU to launch a Center of Excellence for open source.

CG Power: Central Government ordered an investigation by the SFIO into the affairs of the company and its 15 related/ group companies

ADNOC and Reliance Industries sign agreement to explore development of Ethylene Dichloride facility in Ruwais

PC Jeweller: CARE Ratings has downgraded the ratings to the Medium Term Instrument - Fixed Deposit Programme of the company to CARE D

Majesco announced general availability of Version 11 of Majesco Distribution Management Platform

Bharti Infratel declares interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for the financial year 2019-20

Amit Bapna, existing CFO as president & COO, appoints Sachin Bora as CEO and appoints Vaibhav Kabra as CFO of the companyAnmol Ambani ceased to be executive director of company effective December 10

Delayed in payment on interest / principal obligations due on December 9, 2019

Garware Technical Fibres: ICRA has reaffirmed its rating for facilities availed by the company.

Vaibhav Global: CARE has reaffirmed credit rating for the company's long-term and short-term bank facilities.

Oil India keen on taking full control of NRL - Mint

Airtel and Dish TV agree on structure of DTH merger - ET

Vodafone Idea begins talks to sell assets to Brookfield, Edelweiss - ET