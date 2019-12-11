App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, RIL, Piramal Enterprises, IDBI Bank, Reliance Capital, GHCL, PC Jeweller

Yes Bank | Piramal Enterprises | IDBI Bank | Wipro | GHCL and Vaibhav Global are among the stocks that are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are some stocks that are in news today:

Yes Bank: Board favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer, but the final decision on Citax investment will be in next board meet.

Piramal Enterprises: Competition Commission of India approved the subscription of compulsorily convertible debentures of the company by Canadian pension fund CDPQ.

Future Supply Chain: Competition Commission of India approved the purchase by Nippon Express of 22 percent shares of India’s Future Supply Chain.

IDBI Bank: Board approved the selling of up to 49 percent stake in subsidiaries IDBI Capital and IDBI Intech.

Forbes and Company: ICRA revised rating on the company's long term fund-based limits to BBB+ (Negative) from A (Negative).

GHCL: India Ratings & Research affirmed A1+ rating to the company for issuance of commercial paper of Rs 100 crore.

Wipro: Ministry of Technology and Communications, Oman and Wipro ink MoU to launch a Center of Excellence for open source.

CG Power: Central Government ordered an investigation by the SFIO into the affairs of the company and its 15 related/ group companies

ADNOC and Reliance Industries sign agreement to explore development of Ethylene Dichloride facility in Ruwais

PC Jeweller: CARE Ratings has downgraded the ratings to the Medium Term Instrument - Fixed Deposit Programme of the company to CARE D

Majesco announced general availability of Version 11 of Majesco Distribution Management Platform

Bharti Infratel declares interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for the financial year 2019-20

Reliance Capital-
Amit Bapna, existing CFO as president & COO, appoints Sachin Bora as CEO and appoints Vaibhav Kabra as CFO of the company
Anmol Ambani ceased to be executive director of company effective December 10

Delayed in payment on interest / principal obligations due on December 9, 2019

Garware Technical Fibres: ICRA has reaffirmed its rating for facilities availed by the company.

Vaibhav Global: CARE has reaffirmed credit rating for the company's long-term and short-term bank facilities.

Oil India keen on taking full control of NRL - Mint

Airtel and Dish TV agree on structure of DTH merger - ET

Vodafone Idea begins talks to sell assets to Brookfield, Edelweiss - ET

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 07:43 am

tags #BSE #markets #stocks

