Stocks in news: Wipro, Biocon, IndiGo, Navin Fluorine, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, SpiceJet

Here are some stocks that are in news today:

Wipro: Company bagged multi-year order from Olympus for cloud services.

Navin Fluorine: Company will invest over Rs 450 crore in a new project at Dahej, Gujarat.

Ashok Leyland appoints Vipin Sondhi as chief executive officer and managing director of the company

Infosys' subsidiary EdgeVerve Systems in partnership with IDEGO to develop and deliver innovative tech products to their customers across Latin America

Allahabad Bank cuts MCLR by 5 bps across different tenors

Biocon & Equillium Inc expand exclusive licensing agreement for Itolizumab to Include Australia and New Zealand

TCS - South African Depository Consolidates All Operations on to TCS BaNCSTM for Market Infrastructure

Persistent Systems announces new leadership for unified Salesforce practice in Europe

VIP Industries: Jogendra Sethi resigned as CFO.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo's market share at 47.5 percent in November 2019 versus 47.4 percent in November 2018.

Bank of Baroda: Lender allotted 65.1 crore equity shares aggregating to Rs 7,000 crore to the government on a preferential basis.

Hero MotoCorp: The company is set to launch 10-11 BS-VI products by the middle of February.

SpiceJet: Company's November market share stood at 16.1 percent against 16.3 percent (MoM).

GHCL: The company placed commercial paper (CP) amounting to Rs 25 crore.

Capital Trust: The company appointed Abhinav Sharma as an independent director.

Balrampur Chini Mills: ICRA reaffirmed "ICRA A 1+" rating for Rs 1,200 crore commercial paper.