you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Lemon Tree, JK Paper, NBCC, Goa Carbon, PNB

Tata Motors | IDBI Bank | JK Paper | NMDC | NBCC | Goa Carbon | PNB and Nalco are among the stocks that are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Tata Motors: JLR acquired performance vehicles maker, Bowler.

Nalco: Company appointed Sridhar Patra as Chairman & MD with immediate effect.

Yes Bank - India Ratings downgrades bank's long-term issuer rating to 'Af From 'A+' - CNBC-TV18

JK Paper: CRISIL upgraded the company's long-term ratings to AA- from A+.

IDBI Bank: Crisil assigned A+ rating for the bank's Rs 2,000 cr Tier-II bonds.

NBCC: Company secured the business of Rs 8,861.05 cr in November 2019.

Goa Carbon: Normal production at Paradeep Unit in Odisha likely to resume from December 20.

Lux Industries: Commercial paper of Rs 50 cr fully redeemed and repaid on December 18.

Lemon Tree has signed a license agreement for a 44 room Hotel located at Baga, Goa under the company’s brand ‘Lemon Tree Hotel’

Piramal Enterprises fixes December 31 as a record date for right issue

NMDC gets nod for Modified Mining Plan (MMP) of Kumaraswamy iron ore mines from 7mtpa to 10 mtpa

Peninsula Land: The company acquired a further 21 percent of equity shares of Pavurotti Real Estate Private Limited, one of its subsidiaries.

PNB: The British subsidiary of Punjab National Bank (PNB) has lost its UK High Court appeal in a $45-million deceit claim against seven individuals and two companies, based in India and the US.

IndiGo: Budget carrier IndiGo has become the first domestic carrier to operate 1,500 flights per day, a feat which is in line with its expansion strategy.

L&T Finance Holdings board approves raising up to Rs 300 crore

Reliance Home Finance seeks lenders nod to pay bondholders next month - PTI

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 07:35 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #Stocks in News

