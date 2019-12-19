Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Lemon Tree, JK Paper, NBCC, Goa Carbon, PNB

Tata Motors | IDBI Bank | JK Paper | NMDC | NBCC | Goa Carbon | PNB and Nalco are among the stocks that are in the news today.
Here are some stocks that are in the news today:
Tata Motors: JLR acquired performance vehicles maker, Bowler.
Nalco: Company appointed Sridhar Patra as Chairman & MD with immediate effect.
Yes Bank - India Ratings downgrades bank's long-term issuer rating to 'Af From 'A+' - CNBC-TV18
JK Paper: CRISIL upgraded the company's long-term ratings to AA- from A+.
IDBI Bank: Crisil assigned A+ rating for the bank's Rs 2,000 cr Tier-II bonds.
NBCC: Company secured the business of Rs 8,861.05 cr in November 2019.
Goa Carbon: Normal production at Paradeep Unit in Odisha likely to resume from December 20.
Lux Industries: Commercial paper of Rs 50 cr fully redeemed and repaid on December 18.
Lemon Tree has signed a license agreement for a 44 room Hotel located at Baga, Goa under the company’s brand ‘Lemon Tree Hotel’
Piramal Enterprises fixes December 31 as a record date for right issue
NMDC gets nod for Modified Mining Plan (MMP) of Kumaraswamy iron ore mines from 7mtpa to 10 mtpa
Peninsula Land: The company acquired a further 21 percent of equity shares of Pavurotti Real Estate Private Limited, one of its subsidiaries.
PNB: The British subsidiary of Punjab National Bank (PNB) has lost its UK High Court appeal in a $45-million deceit claim against seven individuals and two companies, based in India and the US.
IndiGo: Budget carrier IndiGo has become the first domestic carrier to operate 1,500 flights per day, a feat which is in line with its expansion strategy.
L&T Finance Holdings board approves raising up to Rs 300 crore
Reliance Home Finance seeks lenders nod to pay bondholders next month - PTI