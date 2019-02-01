Stocks in news: SBI, Petronet, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Titan

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results on February 1: State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan Company, Monsanto India, Balaxi Ventures, BSE Limited, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Galaxy Surfactants, Sequent Scientific, The Investment Trust Of India, Equitas Holdings, Capri Global Capital, Sarla Performance Fibers, Rajesh Exports, Berger Paints, Unichem Laboratories, Sundram Fasteners, GIC Housing Finance, FCS Software Solutions, Excel Industries, EID Parry India, Akzo Nobel India, Hikal, Deepak Nitrite, Shanthi Gears, Dredging Corporation of India, Vardhman Special Steels, Quintegra Solutions, Voltamp Transformers, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Paramount Communications, NOCIL, Jagran Prakashan, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, National Fertilizers, Smartlink Holdings, Carborundum Universal, Elgi Equipments

Dena Bank: The company posted a net loss of Rs 178.5 crore.

Power Grid: The net profit rose 14 percent at Rs 2,331.2 crore.

Petronet LNG: The net profit has been reported at Rs 565.3 crore.

Vedanta: The net profit has fallen 21 percent at Rs 1,574 crore.

Yes Bank: Ajai Kumar has been appointed as interim MD & CEO.

Bharti Airtel: Net profit falls 27 percent at Rs 86.2 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: Net profit has fallen 4 percent at Rs 769.1 crore.

Bulk Deals on January 31

AKG Exim: Ace Stonecraft Limited sold 1,40,000 shares at Rs 34.76 per share on the NSE

Geojit Financial Services: HSBC Global Investment Funds-Asia Ex Japan Equity Smaller Companies sold 24,75,971 shares at Rs 35.59 per share on the NSE

Trident Limited: Madhuraj Foundation bought 32,00,000 shares at Rs 66.30 per share.

Himatsingka Seide: The company will hold a conference call on February 6, 2019 to discuss financial results.

TCS: Oppenheimer Funds will meet the company on February 7, 2019.

Star Cement: The company will hold a con call to discuss financials on February 5, 2019.

Kaya: The firm will hold a conference call on February 6, 2019 to discuss financial results.

Matrimony.com: A conference call has been organized to discuss financial results on February 12, 2019.

CG Consumer: The company has organized multiple meetings with investors between February 11 and 18, 2019.