Stocks in news: Max India, CSB Bank, CG Consumer, HDFC AMC, Bajaj Finance, Natco Pharma, NBCC

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

CSB Bank: The lender is to make a debut on bourses on December 4, final issue price at Rs 195 per share.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO closes today

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: SBI Mutual Fund bought 30,096,000 shares of the company through a bulk deal on BSE.

Max India - IRDAI approves divestment of its 51% stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance Company to True North

IFCI - ICRA revised ratings of fund based Bank limits, long term bonds (including Subordinated Debt) and bonds / NCD (Public Issue) from ICRA BBB to ICRA BBB-

Future Consumer: CARE Ratings has re-affirmed its rating assigned to the company's commercial paper worth Rs 100 crore.

HDFC AMC: Standard Life is to sell up to 2.23 percent stake in the company via offer for sale.

Punjab and Sind Bank board meeting on December 6 to revalidate the approval for a further period of 12 months to issue of equity shares by way of QIP upto an amount of Rs 500 crore

Capacite Infra - Promoter created pledge on 7.3% stack of the company as collateral for project specific credit facilities

Biocon Biologics takes forward its mission to unlock universal access to insulins globally

Wipro announces advanced cloud SOC service powered by Microsoft Azure Sentinel

NITCO enters in to non-binding term sheet with Hines India Real Estate

NBCC submits revised resolution plan For Jaypee Infratech on December 3

Vakrangee to launch India’s first rural focussed loyalty program for its customers

Eris Lifesciences acquired trademark ‘Zomelis’ and its associated trademarks from Novartis AG

Yes Bank sold its entire holding of 5.49% of the paid-up share capital of One Point One Solutions

Equitas Holding - Equitas Small Finance Bank hikes interest rates up to 8.25% on fixed deposit

Natco Pharma completed the acquisition 12.81% stake in OMRV Hospital for Rs 5 crpre

Bajaj Finance: The company's current exposure to Karvy is approximately Rs 312 crore.

Nestle India: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 55 per share for 2019.

Lincoln Pharma: The company is to consider & approve scheme of amalgamation with Lincoln Parenteral.

PSU Banks: Government said PSU banks disbursed Rs 2.39 lakh crore in November via outreach efforts.

SAT asks NSDL to hold back remaining stocks of Karvy clients - PTI

S&P reaffirms India's rating, retains outlook at 'stable' - PTI

M&M launches BS-VI compliant XUV300 - PTI

Syndicate Bank extends loan restructuring facility to MSMEs - PTI