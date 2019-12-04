App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in news: Max India, CSB Bank, CG Consumer, HDFC AMC, Bajaj Finance, Natco Pharma, NBCC

Crompton Greaves | Future Consumer | HDFC AMC | Vakrangee | Bajaj Finance | Nestle India | CSB Bank and Lincoln Pharma are among the stocks that are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

CSB Bank: The lender is to make a debut on bourses on December 4, final issue price at Rs 195 per share.

Close

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO closes today

related news

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: SBI Mutual Fund bought 30,096,000 shares of the company through a bulk deal on BSE.

Max India - IRDAI approves divestment of its 51% stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance Company to True North

IFCI - ICRA revised ratings of fund based Bank limits, long term bonds (including Subordinated Debt) and bonds / NCD (Public Issue) from ICRA BBB to ICRA BBB-

Future Consumer: CARE Ratings has re-affirmed its rating assigned to the company's commercial paper worth Rs 100 crore.

Natco Pharma: The company had completed the investment of Rs 5 crore in OMRV Hospitals Private Limited.

HDFC AMC: Standard Life is to sell up to 2.23 percent stake in the company via offer for sale.

Punjab and Sind Bank board meeting on December 6 to revalidate the approval for a further period of 12 months to issue of equity shares by way of QIP upto an amount of Rs 500 crore

Capacite Infra - Promoter created pledge on 7.3% stack of the company as collateral for project specific credit facilities

Biocon Biologics takes forward its mission to unlock universal access to insulins globally

Wipro announces advanced cloud SOC service powered by Microsoft Azure Sentinel

NITCO enters in to non-binding term sheet with Hines India Real Estate

NBCC submits revised resolution plan For Jaypee Infratech on December 3

Vakrangee to launch India’s first rural focussed loyalty program for its customers

Eris Lifesciences acquired trademark ‘Zomelis’ and its associated trademarks from Novartis AG

Yes Bank sold its entire holding of 5.49% of the paid-up share capital of One Point One Solutions

Equitas Holding - Equitas Small Finance Bank hikes interest rates up to 8.25% on fixed deposit

Natco Pharma completed the acquisition 12.81% stake in OMRV Hospital for Rs 5 crpre

Bajaj Finance: The company's current exposure to Karvy is approximately Rs 312 crore.

Nestle India: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 55 per share for 2019.

Lincoln Pharma: The company is to consider & approve scheme of amalgamation with Lincoln Parenteral.

PSU Banks: Government said PSU banks disbursed Rs 2.39 lakh crore in November via outreach efforts.

SAT asks NSDL to hold back remaining stocks of Karvy clients - PTI

S&P reaffirms India's rating, retains outlook at 'stable' - PTI

M&M launches BS-VI compliant XUV300 - PTI

Syndicate Bank extends loan restructuring facility to MSMEs - PTI

Capri Group buys into Lakshmi Vilas Bank - ET

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 07:45 am

tags #BSE #markets #stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.