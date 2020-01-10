Stocks in the news: Infosys, TCS, GMR Infra, Delta Corp, HDFC, GTPL Hathway, Sterlite Tech

Here are some stocks that are in the news:

Results Today: Infosys, Uttam Galva Steels

BSE Limited: BSE EBIX received Certification of Registration from IRDAI to commence insurance broking biz.

GTPL Hathway: Q3 profit up 98% to Rs 39 cr versus Rs 19.7 cr, revenue doubles to Rs 674 cr vs Rs 314.5 cr YoY.

Emami Paper Mills: Q3 profit jumps to Rs 18.5 cr versus Rs 5.7 cr, revenue up 7.4% at Rs 400.1 cr YoY.

Sterlite Technologies: Subsidiary will buy 12% stake in Israel-based company ASOCS.

GMR Infrastructure: Arm GHAL formed JV with Hong Kong's ESR for logistics park.

Infosys: Audit Committee, Shardul Amarchand may submit Whistleblower investigation report on Jan 10, said sources. The company will report its Q3 results on January 10.

TCS: Company expanded pact with Norway's Vipps for cloud services.

Delta Corp: Subsidiary in Nepal has been issued a license for operating a casino in Nepal.

HDFC: HDFC ERGO Health Insurance approved the appointment of Anuj Tyagi as MD & CEO.

Oriental Bank of Commerce: Bank cut MCLR by 5-15 bps across tenures from January 10.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: Reliance Mutual Fund A/C Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund bought 1 crore shares of the company through a bulk deal on January 10 on BSE.

Info Edge - Zomato Media signed definitive agreement to undertake a primary fund raise of up to USD 150 million from Antfin Singapore Holding Pte

Indian Oil Corporation - ICRA assigned AAA rating to the NCDs of company

Reliance Capital delayed in payment of interest / principal obligations due on January 9, 2020

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Famotidine, used to decrease stomach acid production - CNBC-TV18

Dr Reddy's gets USFDA nod for Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges (2-4 Mg) - CNBC-TV18

Tata Steel - Q3 crude steel production up 6.7% at 0.16 mt versus 0.15 mt, sponge iron production up 29.4% at 0.22 mt versus 0.17 mt, QoQ - CNBC-TV18

Reliance Infra gets in-principle nod from NHAI for sale of Delhi-Agra road to Cube Highways for Rs 3,600 cr - PTI

SBI, PNB, IDBI Bank, Allahabad Bank sell Jindal Stainless shares worth Rs 94 cr - PTI

Ashok Leyland partners ABB Power Products for electric bus development - PTI