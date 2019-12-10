Stocks in news: Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, PC Jeweller, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, SRF, JSPL, DHFL

Here are some stocks that are in news today:

South Indian Bank: India Ratings and Research has given "IND A+" rating with a negative outlook on the company's Tier II bonds and Lower Tier II bonds.

Hero MotoCorp: The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective January 1, 2020.

HDFC: The company is mulling to acquire 1.15 crore shares of its subsidiary HDFC Credila Financial Services from its other promoters.

Bank of Baroda: The bank said it will take part in the proposed IPO of UTI Asset Management Co Ltd by way of offer for sale of up to 1.04 crore shares.

Quess Corp: Board approved allotment of 7.15 crore shares to eligible shareholders of Thomas Cook.

SRF: SEBI exempted ABR Family Trust from complying with requirements with respect to proposed indirect acquisition of control in SRF.

Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter released pledge on 25 lakh shares (0.25 percent equity) on December 3.

Time technoplast planning to consolidate its present activities as it moves on to new growth path in the coming years

Mastek - Steps are being initiated by company's USA step down subsidiaries to merge TAIS Tech LLC with Trans American Information Systems Inc to enable greater synergies between the two Companies

PC Jeweller: CRISIL downgraded the company's long & short-term ratings to bank loan facilities to 'D'.

Redington (India): The company has informed about the acquisition of 12 percent additional stake in Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions Limited, by ProConnect Supply Chain Solutions Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

DHFL: The company has appointed Satya Narayan Baheti as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company.

Bank of India: The lender revised its one-year MCLR-based lending rates by up to 20 basis points across various tenors.

Mphasis clarifies that the USD 990 million Minimum Revenue Commitment (MRC) with DXC starting from September, 2016 is not a cumulative calculation. Mphasis and DXC continues to be Strategic Partners

Dewan Housing Finance: Creditors of the Company may submit their claims with proof on or before December 17, 2019

Jhunjhunwala likely to withdraw from YES Bank's preferential share offer - The Hindu Business Line

Dilip Buildcon emerges lowest bidder for project by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Vishal Sikka joins Oracle's board of directors - PTI

Bank of India cuts one-year MCLR rates by up to 20 bps - PTI

NSE launches interest rate options on 10-year government bonds - PTI