Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, Granules India, PNB, Reliance Industries, Trent, REC

Date: August 13 | Extent of loss: 624 points (1.66 percent)| Reason: Weak global and domestic cues, no clarity about relief measures on surcharge tax on FPI and stimulus for other sectors such as the auto sector.

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Moody's lower India's GDP growth projection for FY20 to 4.9% from 5.8%

November Trade Deficit at USD 12.12 billion versus USD 11.01 billion, MoM

Sun Pharma - USFDA issues Form 483 with 8 observations to company's Halol facility

Granules India: The company is to sell a stake in China JV to Hubei Biocause for 109 million Japanese yen.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): The bank under-reported its non-performing assets by Rs 2,617 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19.

United Breweries: CCI DG completes probe of company and others beer manufacturers

Vardhman Textiles: The company has withdrawn scheme to merge 4 arms with itself.

Reliance Industries: The company's arm RSBVL has acquired 51.8 percent in Asteria Aero for Rs 23.1 crore.

Minda Industries: The company has completed the acquisition of German firm Delvis Gmbh.

S Chand and Company: The company's arm Vikas Publishing House has bagged Rs 6.4 crore contract from MP Bhoj Open University.

Trent: The company redeemed commercial paper of Rs 100 crore on the maturity date, Dec 13.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company is to close operations in Philippines by Dec 31.

Future Supply Chain Solutions: The company has completed the sale of entire investment held in Vulcan.

REC: The company has transferred the entire shareholding of subsidiary REC Transmission Projects Company (RECTPCL) in Rampur Sambhal Transco Limited to Power Grid Corporation.

Ashiana Housing: The company converted 244 'Expression of Interests' into booking out of the total 250 units available in Phase 1 of the project 'Ashiana Aditya'.

Abans Enterprises: Karan Jain resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Eris Lifesciences: Got exemption on tax on share buyback.

UPL gets green nod for Rs 353 crore pesticide unit expansion project in Gujarat - PTI