Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, Granules India, PNB, Reliance Industries, Trent, REC

Moody's lower India's GDP growth projection for FY20 to 4.9% from 5.8%
November Trade Deficit at USD 12.12 billion versus USD 11.01 billion, MoM
Sun Pharma - USFDA issues Form 483 with 8 observations to company's Halol facility
Granules India: The company is to sell a stake in China JV to Hubei Biocause for 109 million Japanese yen.
Punjab National Bank (PNB): The bank under-reported its non-performing assets by Rs 2,617 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19.
United Breweries: CCI DG completes probe of company and others beer manufacturers
Vardhman Textiles: The company has withdrawn scheme to merge 4 arms with itself.
Reliance Industries: The company's arm RSBVL has acquired 51.8 percent in Asteria Aero for Rs 23.1 crore.
Minda Industries: The company has completed the acquisition of German firm Delvis Gmbh.
S Chand and Company: The company's arm Vikas Publishing House has bagged Rs 6.4 crore contract from MP Bhoj Open University.
Trent: The company redeemed commercial paper of Rs 100 crore on the maturity date, Dec 13.
Aster DM Healthcare: The company is to close operations in Philippines by Dec 31.
Future Supply Chain Solutions: The company has completed the sale of entire investment held in Vulcan.
REC: The company has transferred the entire shareholding of subsidiary REC Transmission Projects Company (RECTPCL) in Rampur Sambhal Transco Limited to Power Grid Corporation.
Ashiana Housing: The company converted 244 'Expression of Interests' into booking out of the total 250 units available in Phase 1 of the project 'Ashiana Aditya'.
Abans Enterprises: Karan Jain resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Eris Lifesciences: Got exemption on tax on share buyback.
UPL gets green nod for Rs 353 crore pesticide unit expansion project in Gujarat - PTI