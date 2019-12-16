App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, Granules India, PNB, Reliance Industries, Trent, REC

Granules India | PNB | Reliance Industries | Trent, REC | Minda Industries and Vardhman Textiles are among the stocks that are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Date: August 13 | Extent of loss: 624 points (1.66 percent)| Reason: Weak global and domestic cues, no clarity about relief measures on surcharge tax on FPI and stimulus for other sectors such as the auto sector. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Date: August 13 | Extent of loss: 624 points (1.66 percent)| Reason: Weak global and domestic cues, no clarity about relief measures on surcharge tax on FPI and stimulus for other sectors such as the auto sector. (Image: Moneycontrol)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Moody's lower India's GDP growth projection for FY20 to 4.9% from 5.8%

November Trade Deficit at USD 12.12 billion versus USD 11.01 billion, MoM

Close

Sun Pharma - USFDA issues Form 483 with 8 observations to company's Halol facility

related news

Granules India: The company is to sell a stake in China JV to Hubei Biocause for 109 million Japanese yen.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): The bank under-reported its non-performing assets by Rs 2,617 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19.

United Breweries: CCI DG completes probe of company and others beer manufacturers

Vardhman Textiles: The company has withdrawn scheme to merge 4 arms with itself.

Reliance Industries: The company's arm RSBVL has acquired 51.8 percent in Asteria Aero for Rs 23.1 crore.

Minda Industries: The company has completed the acquisition of German firm Delvis Gmbh.

S Chand and Company: The company's arm Vikas Publishing House has bagged Rs 6.4 crore contract from MP Bhoj Open University.

Trent: The company redeemed commercial paper of Rs 100 crore on the maturity date, Dec 13.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company is to close operations in Philippines by Dec 31.

Future Supply Chain Solutions: The company has completed the sale of entire investment held in Vulcan.

REC: The company has transferred the entire shareholding of subsidiary REC Transmission Projects Company (RECTPCL) in Rampur Sambhal Transco Limited to Power Grid Corporation.

Ashiana Housing: The company converted 244 'Expression of Interests' into booking out of the total 250 units available in Phase 1 of the project 'Ashiana Aditya'.

Abans Enterprises: Karan Jain resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Eris Lifesciences: Got exemption on tax on share buyback.

UPL gets green nod for Rs 353 crore pesticide unit expansion project in Gujarat - PTI

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 07:44 am

tags #Nifty #Sensex #Stocks in News

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.