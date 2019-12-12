Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, RIL, BPCL, L&T Finance, ITC, Prakash Industries, Cadila, Vodafone Idea

IDFC First Bank | Maruti Suzuki | L&T Finance | ITC | Prakash Industries | Cadila, | Vodafone Idea and Akash Infraprojects are among the stocks that are in news today.
Here are some stocks that are in the news today:Cabinet
Approves Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill
Approves MoC between India & Japan in steel sector
Approves Aircraft (Amendment) Bill to enhance safety & security of aircraft operations
Approves MoU between Central Drugs Standard Control Org & Saudi Food & Drug Authority
Approves threshold for homebuyers to take builders to insolvency
Reliance Industries' arm RSBVL acquires 85% in NowFloats Technologies for Rs 141.63 crore
Moody’s have changed the outlook from Baa2(Stable) to Baa2(Negative) in respect of senior unsecured debts-Foreign Currency
CRISIL has placed long term rating of AAA(Stable) in respect of NCD and bank facilities long term on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
CARE has placed long term rating of AAA (Stable) in respect of NCD on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications
India Ratings & Research has assigned 'IND AA+' rating with a negative outlook in respect of IDFC First Bank's 'Basel Ill - Tier 2 Bonds' of Rs 2,000 crore and have affirmed existing ratings 'IND AA+' with a negative outlook to the bank's other senior debt instruments (infra bonds & NCDs).
Maruti Suzuki India joined hands with Federal Bank to provide dealer finance and customised auto retail financing solutions to customers.
Private sector Axis Bank is evaluating the acquisition route to scale up microfinance books while its rivals such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank have already taken strides in this segment.
Non-banking lender L&T Finance is raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through a bond sale, the proceeds of which will be used for on-lending and refinancing of existing debt.
Diversified conglomerate ITC is looking to garner up to 20 percent of the Rs 7,400-crore frozen food market in India in the next three years, PTI reported.
Cipla - associate company Avenue Therapeutics announces submission of new drug application for IV Tramadol
KRBL launched new product "INDIA GATE IDLI RAVA”
India Rating and Research has affirmed West Coast Paper Mill's long-term issuer rating at 'IND AA-'. The Outlook is Stable.
Prakash Industries declared as successful bidder for Bhaskarpara coal mine.
Ultratech Cement approves allotment Of NCDs worth Rs 250 crore on private placement basis
Akash Infraprojects has received a work order worth Rs 12.57 crore from the Office of the Executive Engineer, National Highway Division, Ahmedabad.
Zydus Cadila launched affordable oral anti-diabetic tablet Vinglyn.
RSWM approved the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company for up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1500 million by way of the rights issue.
Vodafone Idea denied reports about negotiations are taking place with Brookfields or Edelweiss to sell some assets.
Vardhman Special Steels - CRISIL has re-affirmed the credit rating for long-term and short-term bank loan facilities and for commercial papers
Phoenix Mills' managing director Atul Ruia retire, to continue to be chairman & non-executive director