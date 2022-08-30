Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide

Stocks fell on Wall Street Tuesday, extending two days of slumps as investors worry that high interest rates aren't going away any time soon as the Federal Reserve fights inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 10:40 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249 points, or 0.8%, to 31,854 and the Nasdaq fell 1%.

A strong report on the job market Tuesday morning further diminished any hopes that the Fed would be able to ease up on its inflation-fighting policy. The higher rates the Fed is imposing are meant to keep inflation in check by slowing down the economy, including the pace of hiring.

Wall Street is worried that the Fed could hit the brakes too hard on an already slowing economy and veer it into a recession. Higher interest rates also hurt investment prices, especially for pricier stocks.

Major indexes had gained ground in July and into early August on hopes that weaker economic data would prompt the Fed to ease up on its rate hikes. The central bank has already raised interest rates four times this year and is expected to raise short-term rates by another 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting in September, according to CME Group.

Investors have been closely watching economic data for any additional signs that the economy is slowing down, or that inflation may be cooling or at least holding at its current level. Businesses and consumers have been hit hard by rising prices on everything from food to clothing, but recent declines in gasoline prices have provided some relief.

Technology stocks were a big weight on the market. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.1%. Energy stocks fell along with a 4.8% dip in U.S. crude oil prices Chevron slipped 3%. Best Buy was a bright spot, gaining 5% after reporting results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.13% from 3.11% late Monday.