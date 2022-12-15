 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks fall as central banks wage war on inflation with rate hikes

Reuters
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

Global stocks have risen by nearly 13% this quarter, marking their strongest quarterly performance for two years, based on the assumption that U.S. inflation is subsiding and soon the Fed will indicate it no longer needs to rapidly raise rates.

Representative image

Shares fell globally on Thursday after major central banks began to deliver their final policy decisions of the year, with the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling that it expected interest rates to stay higher for longer.

In Europe, the Bank of England struck a far more dovish note after delivering its ninth straight rate rise – and the eighth of 2022 – saying it believes more increases will be necessary, even though it thinks UK inflation has peaked.

The pound initially slid by more than 1% against the dollar after the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favour of the half-point rise to 3.50%, highlighting the split among policymakers over how to tackle double-digit inflation, wage growth and a slowing economy.

"The extent of the divisions across the committee is an eye-opener," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

"While it is normal to see policymakers disagree towards the end of a rate cycle, the split makes it more difficult to predict the extent to which interest rates will rise," Shaw said.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss National Bank delivered an expected half-point hike that brought rates to a 14-year high of 1%, while the Norwegian central bank raised rates by a quarter-point to 2.75% and indicated it has not finished tightening monetary policy.