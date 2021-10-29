MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stocks edge lower on Wall Street, pulled down by Big Tech

The benchmark S&P 500 had more gainers than losers, but big technology stocks were falling and weighing down the broader market. A mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending also fell and offset gains elsewhere.

Associated Press
October 29, 2021 / 08:22 PM IST

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, pulling major indexes back from record highs as investors review the latest round of corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23 points, or 0.1%, to 35,703 and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%. The indexes remain on track to notch a weekly gain.

The benchmark S&P 500 had more gainers than losers, but big technology stocks were falling and weighing down the broader market. A mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending also fell and offset gains elsewhere.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.59% from 1.56% late Thursday.

Close

Related stories

The latest batch of corporate earnings raised concerns that a persistent supply chain shortage could crimp economic growth through the rest of the year. A wide range of companies have warned that they are facing higher costs and will have trouble meeting a surge in demand for products.

Apple fell 3.4% after the iPhone maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts because supply shortages are making it difficult to meet demand. Internet retail behemoth Amazon shed 3.5% after higher costs and supply chain problems crimped its third-quarter financial results and its revenue forecast.

The warnings from Apple and Amazon raise concerns that the economic recovery faces a bumpier road ahead through the holiday shopping season as people pay more for products and wait longer to receive everything from everyday purchases to gifts.

The latest data from the Commerce Department shows that consumer spending grew just 0.6% in September, a cautionary sign for an economy that remains in the grip of a pandemic and a prolonged bout of high inflation.

Investors are wrapping up a busy week of earnings with several large companies reporting mixed results. Starbucks fell 7.4% after reporting solid fiscal fourth-quarter profits, but weak revenue. U.S. Steel jumped 12.2% after the steel maker reported strong third-quarter financial results and raised its dividend.

Outside of earnings, European and Asian leaders of the Group of 20 large and fast-growing economies are meeting in Rome. Wall Street is also looking ahead to next week's meeting of The Federal Reserve as that central bank moves closer to trimming bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low.

Associated Press
Tags: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markest #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Oct 29, 2021 08:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.