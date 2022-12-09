 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks, dollar gain as inflation data sends mixed signals

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST

The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street edged up on Friday after data on U.S. producer prices in November stirred hope inflation is moderating but also raised fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.3% last month and increased 7.4% in the 12 months through November, while the PPI for October was revised up to 0.3% from 0.2% as previously reported, the U.S. Labor Department said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly PPI climbing 0.2% and rising 7.2% year-on-year.

While the data showed a moderating pace of inflation, it also raised concerns that next week's report on the consumer price index may indicate hotter-than-expected inflation and lead the Fed not to cut rates as soon as many anticipate.

Fed policymakers are expected to raise rates by 50 basis points next Wednesday to a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, a move that will mark a slower pace of rate increases.

"The Fed is going to have to raise interest rates a little bit more," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.