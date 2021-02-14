Stocks consolidate after a strong run, look out for these 5 bullish traits of a healthy base: Mayuresh Joshi

After a strong run-up, a stock will pause and consolidate gains. This is the basing process where a true market leader catches its breath in preparation for another big move up.

Recognise the below five signs of a healthy base; the healthier it is, the better the chance it has of delivering an explosive breakout.

(1) Look for a calm action when the stock starts to pull back. A quiet, orderly decline is preferable to herky-jerky, wide-and-loose price action.

A cup-shaped base generally shouldn’t show a correction of more than 30-35 percent from high to low. A flat base shouldn’t correct more than 15 percent–many show tight, sideways action in a much lighter pullback than that. The bottom line is that you will see calm pullbacks and volatile ones; focus on the former.

(2) Using a daily or weekly chart, spot tight daily and weekly closes at the bottom of the base. Such price stability tells you the pullback may be ending, paving the way for a new round of buying demand. As the stock starts working its way higher toward a prior high, look for signs of heavy accumulation or institutional buying. Big investors have a hard time covering their tracks because big volume always gives them away.

(3) When assessing the quality of a base, look at the daily as well as the weekly chart and also the entire base. Do up-days in heavy volume outnumber down-days in heavy volume? If so, the stock is generally showing signs of net accumulation. You want the big funds buying shares heavily ahead of a powerful breakout.

(4) A healthy RS line is another attribute of a sound base. Make sure it’s at or near a new high as the stock gets into position for a breakout try. A bullish RS line, shown in blue on the MarketSmith India charts, shows you the stock has been outperforming the market and could have the potential to be a big market leader.

(5) Look for heavy volume at the breakout. MarketSmith’s volume percentage change, noted in all charts, will tell you when the volume is heavy in a stock. When the volume percentage change is 50 percent, it means the volume is on pace to be 50 percent above average. Keep in mind that volume can be heavy early in a stock and then fade by the close.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.