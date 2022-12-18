 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock strategists predict Asia market rally after a terrible 2022

Bloomberg
Dec 18, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

Although none of the survey participants see Asian stocks dropping next year, there was a wide dispersion in forecasts — from flat returns to a 15 percent jump — underscoring caution over global recession risks and a rocky China reopening

The tide is expected to turn for Asian equities after two dismal years, with China’s economic reopening and a potentially weaker dollar set to drive their outperformance in 2023.

Regional stocks could climb 9 percent through the end of next year, according to the average of 11 estimates in a Bloomberg-compiled survey of strategists. Most of the negatives that have weighed on Asia — from a supercharged dollar, China’s Covid lockdowns, and a chip downcycle — are fading, leading to better earnings prospects.

“The environment in Asia equities is one of several pivots happening,” said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale SA, adding that he expects a rebound in earnings to take place from the second quarter.

The MSCI Asia Pacific excluding Japan Index has slumped 19 percent so far in 2022 following a 4.9 percent drop in 2021, widening its underperformance versus global peers. Foreign investors have pulled more than $50 billion from emerging markets outside China this year.

Although none of the survey participants see Asian stocks dropping next year, there was a wide dispersion in forecasts — from flat returns to a 15 percent jump — underscoring caution over global recession risks and a rocky China reopening. While regional gauges may beat the S&P 500 Index according to strategist surveys, they will fall short of recouping their own 2021 peaks even if the most bullish estimate comes true.