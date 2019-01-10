Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty around 10,800; Tata Motors up 1%

Live now
Jan 10, 2019 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ashok Leyland surges
Market opens
Market at pre-open
Rupee opens
SGX Nifty Update:
Ashok Leyland surges Shares of Ashok Leyland gained 2.7 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company bagged an order to provide buses from state transports.
The company bagged orders from IRT (Institute of Road Transport, Chennai), UPSRTC (Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation) and CTU (Chandigarh Transport Undertaking) for 2580 buses.
BUZZING STOCK: Share price of Delta Corp fell 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday despite company reported better numbers for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).
Company's Q3 profit was up 13 percent to Rs 50.53 crore versus Rs 44.74 crore, revenue increased 27 percent to Rs 205.81 crore versus Rs 162.17 crore, YoY,
Market opens It is a mildly lower start on the benchmarks on Thursday morning, with the Nifty above 10,800-mark.
The Sensex is down 49.87 points or 0.14% at 36163.04, and the Nifty down 20.30 points or 0.19% at 10834.90. The market breadth is negative as 312 shares advanced, against a decline of 376 shares, while 37 shares were unchanged.
Consumption and metal names are trading higher, while pain is visible among banks and pharmaceuticals, among others. The Nifty Midcap index is trading flat.
Tata Motors and NTPC are top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel and HPCL lost the most.
Market at pre-open Benchmark indices have opened mixed in pre-opening trade.
The Sensex is up 52.92 points or 0.15% at 36265.83, and the Nifty down 68.90 points or 0.63% at 10786.30.
The Indian rupee opened flat at at 70.46 per dollar on Thursday against previous close 70.46.
Rupee opens The Indian rupee has opened flat at 70.46 per US dollar.
The Nifty50 is likely to open on a flat-to-positive note on Thursday following mixed trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 53 points higher at 10,855 on Wednesday.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell by 1 percent on Thursday on swelling US supply, although the mood in global markets was increasingly confident amid hopes the United States and China may soon end trade disputes that have undermined global economic growth.
Asia trades lower: Asian shares began cautiously on Thursday, struggling to rise after a multi-day rally as markets await more news on US-China trade talks that have raised hopes of a deal to avert an all-out trade war.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 29.50 points or 0.27 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,905-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
The market recouped losses in the last hour of trade and closed sharply higher for the fourth straight day on January 9, primarily driven by banking and financials, FMCG and auto stocks.
Wall Street extends rally: Wall Street rallied for a fourth session on Wednesday, propelled by Apple, chipmakers and other trade-sensitive stocks after signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and China.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.