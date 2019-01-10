Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty around 10,800; Tata Motors up 1%

Market opens It is a mildly lower start on the benchmarks on Thursday morning, with the Nifty above 10,800-mark.

The Sensex is down 49.87 points or 0.14% at 36163.04, and the Nifty down 20.30 points or 0.19% at 10834.90. The market breadth is negative as 312 shares advanced, against a decline of 376 shares, while 37 shares were unchanged.

Consumption and metal names are trading higher, while pain is visible among banks and pharmaceuticals, among others. The Nifty Midcap index is trading flat.

Tata Motors and NTPC are top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel and HPCL lost the most.