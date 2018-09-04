Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Short-term trend for Nifty turns bearish for now; Escorts top sell idea

Vinay Rajani

The Nifty breached the crucial support of 11,600 on a closing basis on Monday. This has resulted into a violation of 5 and 10-DMA in Nifty.

The level of 11,768, which happened to be 138.2% Fibonacci extension level of the entire swing seen from 9,952 (March 2018 Low) to 10,929 (May 2018 Top) and from 10,929 to 10,417 (May 2018 Low), has worked out as a strong resistance as Nifty made a high at 11,760 on August 28 and reversed southward.

The downside targets for Nifty are seen at 11,340 and 11,200. Oscillators have been showing signs of weakness in the index for the last couple of weeks, but earlier there was no confirmation from the price side as Nifty remained above the support levels.

The relative strength index (RSI) had been trading in the overbought zone not only on the daily but also on the weekly and monthly charts.

There had been a development of RSI negative divergence on the daily, weekly and monthly charts, which indicates the weakening of the bullish momentum and distribution on higher levels.

On Monday, Nifty confirmed the bearish trend reversal by violating the support of 11600, along with the bearish oscillator setup.

The Bank Nifty failed to surpass the crucial resistance of 28400 and consolidated in the range of 22740 to 28380 for the entire August month.

The Bank Nifty is on the verge of giving breakdown below this consolidation, which could result in to further sell-off in the index. The next supports for Bank Nifty are seen at 27,200 and 26,700 levels.

The important thing to watch out for is that during Monday’s session was when the Nifty broke down on the charts, Midcap and Small-cap indices remained relative outperformer by limiting their loss up to 0.27 percent against the fall of 0.84 percent in the Nifty.

Monday’s fall in Nifty was largely on the back of selling in heavy weighted stocks, which led the Nifty from 9952 to 11760.

There are good chances that Midcap and small-caps, which underperformed in last 7 months do not necessarily see panic selling from the current levels. They might consolidate for a while and try to narrow down the performance gap with large-caps.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we believe that, the short-term trend for the Nifty has turned bearish and it could see downside levels of 11,340 and 11,200. Bank Nifty could see downside levels of 27,200 and 26,700 in the short-term.

Here is a list of top three stock ideas which could give 7-9% return in short term:

Escorts: Sell| LTP: Rs 832| Target: Rs 777| Stop-Loss: Rs 880| Return 7%

The stock has violated the crucial support of its 200-DMA, placed at Rs 841 on the downside. Lower tops and lower bottoms are observed on the daily charts which is a bearish sign.

The stock formed a bearish head and shoulder pattern on the daily charts with a jump in volumes. Oscillators and indicators show the sign of a bearish trend.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend selling the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 777 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 880 on a closing basis.

Engineers India: Buy| LTP: Rs 135.50| Target: Rs 148| Stop-Loss: Rs 127| Return 9%

The stock price appreciated more than 5 percent with significant volumes during Monday’s session. The stock price reached above its 10, 20 and 50-DMA, indicating a bullish trend reversal.

There is a long-term downward sloping trend line breakout on the weekly charts. There is a development of higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily closing basis.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of 148, keeping a stop loss below Rs 127 on a closing basis.

Wipro: Buy| LTP: Rs 309| Target Rs: 335 | Stop-Loss: Rs 293 | Return 8.4%

There is a bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern breakout on the daily charts. The stock price reached above its 50, 100 and 200-DMA, indicating bullish trend reversal for medium to long term.

Also, on the charts, 50-DMA has surpassed the 100-DMA line which indicates the short-term momentum buy signal.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 335 and keeping a stop loss below Rs 295 on a closing basis.

The author is a Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.