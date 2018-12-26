Stock picks of the day | Nifty in a choppy trend, strong support at 10,580-10,600

Vinay Rajani

The Nifty has witnessed a fall of 335 points from the high of 10,985 registered on December 19, 2018. From the bottom of December 2018, the Nifty rose more than 650 points from 10,334 to 10,985 till December 19, 2018. This steep rise was registered in the span of just seven sessions. In the last four sessions, Nifty has witnessed a correction of 335 points from the recent high of 10,985.

At 10,660, Nifty has completed 50% retracement of the entire upswing seen from 10,334 to 10,985. Next Support for the Nifty comes at 10,582, which happens to be 61.8% retracement level.

Nifty has reached below 20, 100 and 200-DMA, but still maintains the level above 50-DMA support. 50-DMA for Nifty is currently placed at 10,579, which also coincides with the 61.8% retracement support mentioned above. Any close below 10,580 levels would definitely raise a question against the sustainability of a positional uptrend.

As far as short term is concerned, Nifty is forming an expanding triangle on the daily charts, which indicates choppiness in the short-term trend. Oscillators also not showing any clear-cut direction for the Nifty in the short term.

Last week, on Friday, Nifty breached crucial support of 10,800. Now this earlier support is expected to act as a short-term resistance for the Nifty. Close above 10,800 in Nifty would resume an uptrend, which could take it towards 10,950 and 11,300 targets.

On the derivative front, Nifty open interest put call ratio, after rising sharply to 1.66 levels on Thursday, last week, fell sharply to 1.24 levels. This fall in the Put Call ratio is largely on the back of Call writing at 10,800-10,900 levels, indicating 10,850-10,900 level to act as a strong resistance for the coming holiday-shortened December expiry week. On the other hand, Nifty is likely to find support in the vicinity of 10,600-10,650 levels where Puts have been written earlier.

Kalpataru Power | Target: Rs 430 | Stop Loss: Rs 350 | Return: 12%

Stock price have risen more than 3% with significant jump in volumes. Stock price has witnessed breakout from the horizontal channel on the daily charts. Stock has also seen a breakout from the consolidation on the daily charts. Higher tops and higher bottoms have been forming. Price has been sustaining above super trend indicator on the daily charts.

Considering the technical evidences discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of 430, keeping stop loss at 350 on closing basis.

Delta Corp | Target: Rs 280 | Stop Loss: Rs 255 | Return: 13%

Downward sloping trend line breakout is seen on the weekly charts. Breakout from the consolidation was also seen, which held for last many weeks. Volumes have been gradually improving along with the price rise. Bullish Moving average and Oscillators setup on the daily charts indicates the strength in the uptrend.

Considering the technical evidences discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of 280, keeping stop loss at 225 on closing basis.

Coromandel International | Target: Rs 499 | Stop Loss Rs 415 | Return: 12%

Inverse head and shoulder breakout is seen on the weekly charts. Higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily and weekly charts are developing. Volumes gradually improving along with the price rise. Stock price has surpassed the resistance of its 50 Week EMA. Stock price has surpassed the resistance of its 200 DMA. Bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern was formed on month ended Oct 2018.

Considering the technical evidences discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of 499, keeping stop loss at 415 on closing basis.

The author is a senior technical analyst at HDFC Securities.

