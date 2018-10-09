Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Nifty forms double bottom at 10200; 3 stocks which could give 8-12% return

Vinay Rajani

Last week Nifty plummeted 5.62 percent, to close at 10,316. This was the 5th consecutive week of fall in the Nifty index. From an all-time high of 11,760 registered on August 28, Nifty has fallen more than 13 percent.

The Nifty mid-cap and small-cap indices have plunged 28 percent and 41 percent from their respective all-time highs registered in January 2018.

The Nifty has now turned negative on a YTD basis with a fall of 2 percent. However, on Monday, Nifty closed in green with minor gains of 32 odd points, to close at 10,348.

If we were to draw a long-term trend line, adjoining the monthly lows of October 2008 (2252) and February 2016 (6825), it projects the strong support at 10,200 odd levels.

The Nifty has reached this support on Monday followed by a nice intraday recovery. The index formed a double bottom at 10,200 during the intraday trade and closed 150 points higher from day’s low.

A close below 10,200 could push the Nifty downward towards the next target of 9,875, derived from 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the entire upswing seen from 6825 (March 2016 low) to 11760 (August 2018).

The 200-DMA for the Nifty is currently placed at 10,780 is likely to act as a supply zone in case of market recovers from lower levels.

Last week, RSI on the Nifty daily charts reached at 21 which is an extremely oversold level. Last such oversold scenario was witnessed way back in the year 2008 during October and January months.

Going forward, even if the overall scenario is bearish for the markets, we can’t rule out the possibility of a sharp pullback from current levels due to an oversold condition. Corrections are part of the bull market and likewise, pullbacks are part of the bear market.

To conclude, though the existing positional trend of the Nifty is bearish, recovery from support levels can’t be ruled out. Long should be protected with a stop loss placed at 10,200 in Nifty. A close below 10200 could push the index towards 9,875 odd levels.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 8-12% return in the next 1 month

Bata India: Buy| LTP: Rs 894 | Target: Rs. 970| Stop-Loss: Rs 844 | Return 8.5%

The stock price has corrected more than 24 percent from its August month high of Rs 1,116. The RSI on the daily charts has reached an extremely oversold zone.

On Monday, the index found support in the gap formed on 23rd July 2018 and then it rebounded from lower levels. The primary trend of the stock is bullish because it is still trading above its 200-DMA.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 970 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 844 on a closing basis.

Marico: Buy| LTP: Rs 310 | Target: Rs. 335| Stop-Loss: Rs 294 | Return 8%

The stock price has corrected more than 22 percent from its August month high of Rs 388. The RSI on the daily charts has reached an extremely oversold zone.

On Monday, the stock found support in the gap formed on 12th February 2018 and rebounded from lower levels. The FMCG Index itself has witnessed a healthy correction from its September month high and the probability of a strong bounce-back has also increased.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 335 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 294 on a closing basis.

Chennai Petro: Sell| LTP: Rs 232 | Target: Rs. 205 | Stop-Loss: Rs 250 | Return 12%

The stock price has formed a bearish head and shoulder pattern on the weekly charts projecting a healthy downside in the stock from current levels.

The stock is placed below all important moving average support. Lower tops and lower bottoms on the daily are seen on weekly charts.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend selling the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 205 and keeping a stop loss at 250 on a closing basis.

The author is Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.