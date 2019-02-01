Stock Picks: Biggest winners and losers from Budget 2019

Here are the Nifty50 stocks that rallied and plunged following the interim budget 2019 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Here are the top five losers on Nifty -- ICICI Bank | Closing Price: Rs 354.65 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 364.65 | %Loss: -2.69 2/10 SBI | Closing Price: Rs 284.40 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 293.65 | %Loss: -3.15 3/10 Yes Bank | Closing Price: Rs 185.60 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 194.10 | %Loss: -4.38 4/10 Zee Entertainment | Closing Price: Rs 354.40 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 380.20 | %Loss: -6.79 (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Vedanta | Closing Price: Rs 162.15 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 197.35 | %Loss: -17.84 (Image: Wikipedia) 6/10 Here are the top five gainers for February 1, 2019 - Asian Paints | Closing Price: Rs 1,457.20 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 1,501.8 | %Gain: 3.16 (Image: Pixabay) 7/10 Eicher Motors | Closing Price: Rs 19,663.40 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 19,663.40 | %Gain: 3.46 (Image: Reuters) 8/10 HCL Technologies | Closing Price: Rs 1043.85 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 1,005.20 | %Gain: 3.85 (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Maruti Suzuki | Closing Price: Rs 6,962.30 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 6,641.15 | %Gain: 4.84 (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Hero Motocorp | Closing Price: Rs 2,807.25 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 2,613.95 | %Gain: 7.39 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 1, 2019 05:23 pm