Opinion | Budget 2019 sets sight on ambitious fiscal targets
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stock Picks: Biggest winners and losers from Budget 2019

Here are the Nifty50 stocks that rallied and plunged following the interim budget 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the top five losers on Nifty -- ICICI Bank | Closing Price: Rs 354.65 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 364.65 | %Loss: -2.69
1/10

Here are the top five losers on Nifty -- ICICI Bank | Closing Price: Rs 354.65 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 364.65 | %Loss: -2.69
SBI | Closing Price: Rs 284.40 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 293.65 | %Loss: -3.15
2/10

SBI | Closing Price: Rs 284.40 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 293.65 | %Loss: -3.15
Yes Bank | Closing Price: Rs 185.60 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 194.10 | %Loss: -4.38
3/10

Yes Bank | Closing Price: Rs 185.60 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 194.10 | %Loss: -4.38
Zee Entertainment | Closing Price: Rs 354.40 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 380.20 | %Loss: -6.79 (Image: Reuters)
4/10

Zee Entertainment | Closing Price: Rs 354.40 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 380.20 | %Loss: -6.79 (Image: Reuters)
Vedanta | Closing Price: Rs 162.15 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 197.35 | %Loss: -17.84 (Image: Wikipedia)
5/10

Vedanta | Closing Price: Rs 162.15 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 197.35 | %Loss: -17.84 (Image: Wikipedia)
Here are the top five gainers for February 1, 2019 - Asian Paints | Closing Price: Rs 1,457.20 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 1,501.8 | %Gain: 3.16 (Image: Pixabay)
6/10

Here are the top five gainers for February 1, 2019 - Asian Paints | Closing Price: Rs 1,457.20 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 1,501.8 | %Gain: 3.16 (Image: Pixabay)
Eicher Motors | Closing Price: Rs 19,663.40 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 19,663.40 | %Gain: 3.46 (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Eicher Motors | Closing Price: Rs 19,663.40 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 19,663.40 | %Gain: 3.46 (Image: Reuters)
HCL Technologies | Closing Price: Rs 1043.85 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 1,005.20 | %Gain: 3.85 (Image: Reuters)
8/10

HCL Technologies | Closing Price: Rs 1043.85 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 1,005.20 | %Gain: 3.85 (Image: Reuters)
Maruti Suzuki | Closing Price: Rs 6,962.30 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 6,641.15 | %Gain: 4.84 (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Maruti Suzuki | Closing Price: Rs 6,962.30 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 6,641.15 | %Gain: 4.84 (Image: Reuters)
Hero Motocorp | Closing Price: Rs 2,807.25 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 2,613.95 | %Gain: 7.39 (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Hero Motocorp | Closing Price: Rs 2,807.25 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 2,613.95 | %Gain: 7.39 (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 05:23 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economics #India #markets #Slideshow #stocks

