Stock-picking done right? In a bear grip, these scrips rose continuously to give up to 40% return

Moneycontrol News

Equities in India seem to have hit a rough patch after giving the stellar returns it delivered in 2017. Both Sensex and the Nifty had given close to 30 percent returns for the year.

But the story has been different so far. Trends in the first 2.5 months of this calendar year shows that the Street is heading towards a year of consolidation with minor bouts of bouncebacks.

To put things in perspective, benchmarks have fallen around 2 percent on a year to date basis. In fact, the week that just passed also saw them draining over half a percent, with the Nifty Midcap taking a bigger hit of 1 percent.

However, even in a falling market, there will be several opportunities that one could latch on to, which could end up saving your money, or in some cases, growing them amid heavy selloff.

Moneycontrol took a look at this data, which suggested that despite the fall, there are around 27 stocks, above market capitalisation of Rs 1,000 crore, that have concurrently risen.

Concurrent rise implies that the stock price has managed to surpass the previous close and ended at a fresh higher level.

Stocks such as Jaiprakash Associates, MMTC, Vakrangee, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank and GM Breweries and Indian Bank are a part of this list.

In fact, in terms of 5-day change, JP Associates have returned 50 percent, while scrips such as MMTC has given 47 return. Interstingly, a stock which was in infamously in the news for stock price manipulation allegations, Vakrangee, has resumed upmove. It rose 27 percent.

Experts off late have been recommending to watch out for stock-specific bets in a market that does not promise great returns.

“In the past one and a half year, we saw a broad-based rally. In the next 1.5-2 years, it is going to be a stock and sector-specific rally and where growth and pockets of revival will be in play,” Gaurav Dua, Head of Research at Sharekhan told in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Krishna Kumar Karwa of Emkay Global also told CNBC-TV18 that it would be prudent for investors to have a strong bottom-up approach, adding that one could look out for stocks which are undervalued and have strong earnings growth.