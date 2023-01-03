 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock markets rally on New Year boost

AFP
Jan 03, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

London jumped two percent as traders returned from a holiday weekend to play catch-up with Frankfurt and Paris, which logged gains on both Monday and Tuesday.

Global stocks rallied Tuesday thanks to a New Year boost, which is clouded however by rising interest rates, recession worries, and Russia's war on Ukraine.

While 2022 was painful for investors, there is a fear that this year could be worse, with International Monetary Fund chief Kristaline Georgieva warning a third of the global economy could slip into recession.

Yet London jumped two percent as traders returned from a holiday weekend to play catch-up with Frankfurt and Paris, which logged gains on both Monday and Tuesday.

Starting 2023 with a bang

"UK shares kicked off the New Year with a bang despite gloomy predictions from the head of the IMF that one third of the global economy will be hit by recession this year," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

London's heavyweight energy sector was boosted by recent oil-price gains, although crude futures fell Tuesday.