Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market Today:

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 48 points on Friday.

The BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points to 59,757, while the Nifty50 rose 81 points to 17,737 and formed a small-bodied bearish candle. It resembles the Hanging Man kind of pattern on the daily charts, which is a bearish reversal pattern formed in an uptrend.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,676, followed by 17,645 and 17,596. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,774 followed by 17,805 and 17,854.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted losses on Thursday, as investors contended with solid economic data and a mixed bag of corporate earnings. The price-weighted Dow advanced, held aloft by industrials, while weakness in market-moving tech and tech-adjacent mega-caps depressed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in the wake of downbeat quarterly results and dour guidance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 194.17 points, or 0.61 percent, to 32,033.28, the S&P 500 lost 23.3 points, or 0.61 percent, to 3,807.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 178.32 points, or 1.63 percent, to 10,792.68.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell ahead of the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision and a slew of companies in the region reporting earnings.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.63 percent, while the Topix was fractionally lower. was slightly lower. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.49 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.42 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 48 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,851 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil settles higher on strong crude demand, easing recession fears

Oil rose more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending the previous day's rally of nearly 3 percent, as optimism over record U.S. crude exports and signs that recession fears are abating outweighed concern over slack demand in China. Data showed record US crude exports, a hopeful sign for demand. Speculation that central banks could be nearing the end of rate-hiking cycles added support, after the European Central bank raised rates by 75 basis points.

Brent crude settled up $1.27, or 1.3 percent, to $96.96 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up $1.17, or 1.3 percent, to $89.08 a barrel.

IMF cuts Asia's economic forecasts as China's slowdown bites

The International Monetary Fund cut Asia's economic forecasts on Friday as global monetary tightening, rising inflation blamed on the war in Ukraine, and China's sharp slowdown dampened the region's recovery prospects.

While inflation in Asia remains subdued compared with other regions, most central banks must continue raising interest rates to ensure inflation expectations do not become de-anchored, the IMF said in its Asia-Pacific regional economic outlook report.

"Asia's strong economic rebound early this year is losing momentum, with a weaker-than expected second quarter," said Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

US economy grew sluggishly in third quarter

Economic growth rebounded over the summer, the latest government data shows, but slowing consumer spending and a rapidly weakening housing market mean the report will do little to ease fears of a looming recession.

Gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, rose 0.6 percent in the third quarter, a 2.6 percent annual rate of growth, the Commerce Department said Thursday. It was the first increase after two consecutive quarterly contractions.

But the third-quarter figures were skewed by the international trade component, which often exhibits big swings from one period to the next. Economists tend to focus on less volatile components, which have showed the recovery steadily losing momentum as the year has progressed.

European Central Bank raises interest rates by 75 basis points

The European Central Bank on Thursday rolled out another bumper rate hike to combat soaring inflation, despite growing concern that the eurozone is hurtling towards a painful recession. The ECB's 25-member governing council repeated last month's unprecedented move and opted for another increase of 75 basis points, leaving its three main rates sitting in a range of between 1.5 and 2.25 percent.

The hike was widely expected and comes as the Frankfurt institution faces pressure to rein in record-high inflation, mainly driven by skyrocketing energy costs in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine.

RBI may continue to intervene amid free-falling rupee, depleting forex reserves not a concern, say experts

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to continue to intervene in the forex markets as the depletion of foreign exchange reserves is not a major concern at the moment, experts have said. India’s forex reserves dropped by more than $100 billion in the past year as the RBI intervened in the forex market in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war and the US Federal Reserve’s policy tightening.

The RBI is likely to continue with its forex interventions, currency experts and economists told Moneycontrol on October 27.

Results on October 28 and October 29

Maruti Suzuki India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, JSW Energy, Vedanta, Tata Power Company, Bandhan Bank, Blue Dart Express, CCL Products (India), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Eveready Industries India, NIIT, Satin Creditcare Network, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sumitomo Chemical India, and TTK Healthcare will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on October 28.

Indian Oil Corporation, NTPC, Alankit, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Kirloskar Electric Company, Seshasayee Paper & Boards, and Transport Corporation of India will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on October 29.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 2,818.40 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,580.10 crore on October 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies