Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open marginally in the green as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 14 points.

The BSE Sensex climbed 96 points to 59,203 while the Nifty50 rose 52 points to 17,564 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts yesterday.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,461 followed by 17,422 and 17,360. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,585 followed by 17,624 and 17,686.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks ended the session lower and benchmark Treasury yields continued their ascent on Thursday after investors weighed generally upbeat earnings against the prospect that the Federal Reserve could hold firm on its aggressive policy for longer than they had hoped.

All three major US stock indexes reversed an earlier rally, turning red after remarks from Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker suggested the central bank will "keep raising rates for a while".

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.22 points, or 0.3%, to 30,333.59, the S&P 500 lost 29.38 points, or 0.80%, to 3,665.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.66 points, or 0.61%, to 10,614.84.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Friday as investors awaited inflation data from several economies. Nikkei 225 slipped 0.24% in early trade and the Topix lost 0.33%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.68%. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.23%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares was 0.43% lower.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 14 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,534 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister, says 'cannot deliver mandate'

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on October 20 announced that she is resigning from her post. The announcement comes amid mounting pressure to quit, just six weeks into the job, after she launched an economic policy that triggered a bond market rout.

With this, Truss is set to be the shortest-serving prime minister --45 days--in UK history, during which, her mini-budget crashed the markets, and she lost two key ministers. Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.

Sebi allows brokers to place bids on RFQ platform

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed stockbrokers to place bids on the RFQ platform on behalf of their clients to facilitate wider participation in the corporate bond market. This is in addition to the existing option of placing bids in a proprietary capacity, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The RFQ or Request for Quote platform is a system or interface for inviting and/or giving quotes on an electronic platform. The platform was introduced as a 'participant-based' model, wherein all regulated entities, listed corporate bodies, institutional investors and all Indian financial institutions were eligible to register, access and transact.

ITC Q2 beats Street estimates

Diversified conglomerate ITC on October 20 reported a 20 percent rise in post-tax profit at Rs 4,466 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3,697 crore an year ago. Sequentially, the profit rose 7.1 percent from Rs 4,169 crore recorded in June quarter this year.

Standalone revenue (excluding excise duty) came in higher at Rs 16,130 crore for the quarter, an increase of 26.6 percent over Rs 12,731 crore same time last year. Sequentially, the revenue is marginally lower by 6.7 percent from Rs 17,289 crore.

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or EBITDA jumped 27 percent YoY to Rs 5,863.7 crore from Rs 4,615 crore.

Results on October 21, and October 22

Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance Company, Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Zinc, Amber Enterprises India, CSB Bank, DLF, Finolex Industries, IDBI Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and United Spirits will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 21.

ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, D-Link (India), Dodla Dairy, Indraprastha Gas, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, MCX India, RMC Switchgears, and Sacheta Metals will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 22.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,864.79 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 886.80 crore on October 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

NSE’s proposal on mergers and index reconstitution may curb wild swings

The key rationale behind National Stock Exchange subsidiary NSE Indices’ proposal to revise the treatment of merger and demerger of index constituents its metrics is to stem the volatility in stocks that arises out of the event-led announcement and consequent rebalancing.

If the proposal is approved and implemented, HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) are likely to be among the first stocks to fall under the new rubric.

If the proposal by NSE Indices is approved, sharp swings could be avoided in the prices of shares of companies that are in the process of being included or excluded from the indices on account of buying and selling by passive funds that track these indices.

Stocks on F&O ban list on NSE

Five stocks - BHEL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises - are on the NSE F&O ban list for October 21. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

(Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies