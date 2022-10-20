Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 80 points.

The BSE Sensex climbed nearly 150 points to 59,107, while the Nifty50 rose 25 points to 17,512 but saw bearish candle formation on the daily scale as the closing was lower than opening levels yesterday.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,479, followed by 17,447 and 17,396. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,582 followed by 17,614 and 17,665.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday, marking the end of a multi-session rally, and Treasury yields spiked as gloomy data and downbeat corporate outlooks tossed cold water on investor risk appetite. All three major US stock indexes lost ground, while the benchmark Treasury yield shot up to touch a new 14-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.99 points, or 0.33%, to 30,423.81, the S&P 500 lost 24.82 points, or 0.67%, to 3,695.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.89 points, or 0.85%, to 10,680.51.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Thursday as economic fears weighed. Nikkei 225 lost 0.98% and the Topix shed 0.56%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.83%. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.78%. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.37%.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 80 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,424 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

RBI rate hikes to contain price rise; inflation to fall below 6% next year: MPC member Ashima Goyal

RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal on Wednesday said that the efforts of the Reserve Bank to contain price rise by repeatedly increasing interest rates will help in containing inflation, which is likely to fall below 6 per cent next year.

Goyal further said that the policy rate hikes have largely reversed pandemic-time cuts but the real rate remains low enough not to hurt the growth recovery. ''With a lag of two-three quarters, higher real rates will reduce demand in the economy. International commodity prices are softening with the global slowdown and supply chain bottlenecks have reduced,'' she told PTI in a telephonic interview.

IndusInd Bank’s net profit shoots up 57% YoY on lesser provisioning

IndusInd Bank posted a 57 percent year-on-year rise in net profit this September quarter. Its net profit was Rs 1,805.3 crore in Q2FY23 against Rs 1,146.7 crore in Q2FY22. The private lender’s net profit rose 10.6 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 1,631 crore in Q1FY23. Operating profit has gone up 10% YoY and 3% QoQ to Rs 3,554 crore.

Its gross NPA as a percentage of its total loan book fell to 2.11 percent in Q2FY23 from 2.77 percent in Q2FY22, and from 2.35 percent in Q1FY23. The value of Gross NPA was Rs 5,567 crore in Q2FY23, which was a 10.8 percent YoY fall from Rs 6,245 crore in Q2FY22 and a 6.1 percent QoQ fall from Rs 5,932.9 crore.

Oil prices start session mixed on uncertain demand, supply concerns

Oil prices opened mixed in early Asian trade on Thursday as investors balanced caution over tightening supply against lower demand projections.

Brent crude futures for December settlement fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $92.13 a barrel by 0010 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery (WTI), which expires on Thursday, rose 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.89 per barrel.

Axis Bank Q2 net profit expected to surge amid margin expansion

Axis Bank Ltd is expected to report a 45 percent year-on-year surge in its net profit for the July-September quarter, supported by healthy core income growth and strengthening asset quality, when the private lender reports its Q2 performance on October 20.

The bank’s net profit for Q2FY23 is expected to be around Rs 4,561 crore on the back of a 25 percent increase in net interest income to Rs 9,921 crore, as per the average of estimates of eight brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

Analysts expect the private bank to show loan growth of around 17 percent but still lower than its larger peers such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. “However, this will partially be compensated by better NIMs–given rate transmission, we expect front-ended NIM expansion for the bank,” analysts at Elara Securities Ltd wrote in a note.

Results on October 20

ITC, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Colgate Palmolive, Aarti Drugs, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Clean Science and Technology, Coforge, Dixon Technologies, Happiest Minds Technologies, ICRA, Indian Energy Exchange, ICICI Securities, L&T Finance Holdings, Mphasis, Nazara Technologies, Shriram Transport Finance, Symphony, Tanla Platforms, United Breweries, Union Bank of India, and UTI Asset Management Company will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on October 20.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 453.91 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 908.42 crore on October 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks on F&O ban list on NSE

Five stocks - BHEL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises - are on the NSE F&O ban list for October 20. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

