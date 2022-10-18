Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 137 points.

The BSE Sensex jumped 491 points to 58,411, while the Nifty50 rose 126 points to 17,312 and formed a bullish Piercing Line kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating the possibility of a bullish reversal.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,164, followed by 17,016. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for will be 17,394 and 17,476.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks kicked off the trading week on Monday with a rally after Britain reversed course on an economic plan, while Bank of America was the latest financial company to post solid quarterly results, which lifted optimism about the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 550.99 points, or 1.86 percent, to 30,185.82, the S&P 500 gained 94.88 points, or 2.65 percent, to 3,677.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 354.41 points, or 3.43 percent, to 10,675.80.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday after Wall Street’s rally overnight. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.46 percent and the Topix added 1.23 percent. Japan’s yen touched 149.08 against the dollar and was last trading near 148.90. South Korea’s Kospi was 1.13 percent higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.46 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.27 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 137 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,452 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

India retail inflation set to ease from September highs - RBI

Retail inflation is set to ease from September levels, while economic activity is poised to expand, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin published on Monday.

"Headline inflation is set to ease from its September high, albeit stubbornly," the RBI wrote in an article titled "State of the Economy", adding the fight against inflation will be "dogged and prolonged", given the long and variable lags with which monetary policy operates.

It said the expected easing in inflation would likely be "driven by the food and beverages, which has undergone repeated shocks in the first half of the year." India's retail inflation accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41 percent from a year earlier as food prices surged.

After record-breaking July, RBI's gross FX sales fell to $23 billion in August

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $23.11 billion on a gross basis in August as it looked to stem the rupee's fall against the US dollar, data released on October 17 by the central bank showed. This follows a record-breaking July, where the RBI sold a massive $38.77 billion - again, on a gross basis - to defend the exchange rate in a month when it crossed the 80-per-dollar mark for the first time.

On a net basis, the RBI had sold $19.05 billion in July, with data released today showing this number fell to $4.25 billion in August. Despite the RBI intervening heavily in the foreign exchange market in recent months, the Indian rupee weakened by around 1.2 percent over July-August.

Results on October 18

Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Heritage Foods, HFCL, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, JSW Ispat Special Products, KPIT Technologies, L&T Technology Services, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Network18 Media & Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, Polycab India, Schaeffler India, Tata Communications, Tinplate Company of India, and TV18 Broadcast will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 18.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 372.03 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,582.24 crore on October 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Oil prices rose slightly on Monday in choppy trading as China’s continuation of loose monetary policy was partly offset by fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession.

Brent crude futures last rose 14 cents, or 0.15 percent, to $91.75 a barrel, recovering from a 6.4 percent fall last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude was relatively flat, last down 5 cents, or 0.06 percent, at $85.56 after a 7.6 percent decline last week.

Dollar dips as UK budget U-turn improves market sentiment

The dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies and sterling jumped on Monday after Britain's new finance minister ditched most of the government's "mini-budget", while better than expected earnings from Bank of America helped to boost risk appetite.

Investors are also focused on whether the Bank of Japan would intervene as the Japanese currency falls to its weakest level against the dollar in 32 years. Sterling was last up 1.54 percent at $1.1348, after earlier reaching $1.1440, the highest since October 5.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and India Cements - are under the NSE F&O ban list for October 18. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies