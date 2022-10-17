Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 165 points.

The market rebounded sharply to recoup all its previous day's losses and closed with a percent gains on October 14, but it was off the day's closing high because investors rushed to book to profit at higher levels, hence forming a bearish candle on the daily charts. The BSE Sensex rallied 685 points to 57,920 and the Nifty50 gained 171 points to 17,186, while there was flat closing for broader markets.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,121, followed by 17,056. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,300 and 17,413.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks dropped on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path could trigger a recession, while investors digested the early stages of earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34 percent, to 29,634.83, the S&P 500 lost 86.84 points, or 2.37 percent, to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 327.76 points, or 3.08 percent, to 10,321.39.

Asian Markets

Asian share markets slipped on Monday following another drubbing for Wall Street as investors brace for further drastic tightening in global financial conditions, with all the risks of recession that brings.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5% and back toward last week's 2-1/2 year low. Japan's Nikkei shed 1.1% and South Korea 1.5 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 165 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,047 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Exports rise 4.82% to $35.45 billion in September

The country’s exports rose by 4.82 percent to $35.45 billion in September, even as the trade deficit widens to $25.71 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday. In its preliminary data, which was released in the first week of this month, the ministry stated that the country’s merchandise exports contracted by 3.52 percent to $32.62 billion in September.

Imports during the month under review increased by 8.66 percent to $61.61 billion. The trade deficit in September 2021 was $22.47 billion. During April-September 2022, exports recorded a growth of 16.96 billion to $231.88 billion.

HDFC Bank Q2 net profit rises 22.3% to Rs 11,125 crore powered by loan growth

HDFC Bank on October 15 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11,125 crore for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY23). The figure was 22.3 percent higher than the profit logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank's standalone net profit increased by 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 10,606 crore while its net interest income (NII) grew 18.9 percent to Rs 21,021.2 crore against Rs 17,684.4 crore logged in Q2FY22. Domestic retail loans grew by 21.4 percent while commercial and rural banking loans saw a growth of 31.3 percent. That apart, corporate and other wholesale loans witnessed an increase of 2 percent.

Asset quality of the bank also improved with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) coming in at 1.23 percent, as against 1.28 percent in the year-ago period. Net non-performing assets (NNPAs) were at 0.33 percent of net advances as on September 30, 2022, as against 0.35 percent in Q1FY23.

FPIs withdraw Rs 7,500 crore from Indian equities in October on rate hike concerns

Foreign investors have pulled out nearly Rs 7,500 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first two weeks of October on concerns of monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks globally, which could hamper global economic growth.

With this, the total outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has reached to Rs 1.76 lakh crore so far in 2022, data with the depositories showed.

Going forward, FPI flows are expected to remain volatile in the coming months due to ongoing geo-political risk, elevated inflation, expectation of rising treasury yields, etc, Shrikant Chouhan, Head-Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, said. "The markets were cautious ahead of the release of the US CPI print, which may determine the pace of future rate hikes in the US," he added.

Results on October 17

ACC, Can Fin Homes, Craftsman Automation, Heidelbergcement India, PVR, Tata Coffee, Tata Metaliks, RPG Life Sciences, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Indowind Energy, Bank of Maharashtra, Star Housing Finance, and Thangamayil Jewellery will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 17.

Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries

Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.

Brent crude futures dropped $2.94, or 3.1 percent, to settle at $91.63 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.50, or 3.9 percent, to $85.61.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,011.23 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,624.13 crore on October 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and India Cements - are under the NSE F&O ban list for October 17. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies