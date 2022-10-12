Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open flat as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a gain of six points.

The BSE Sensex plunged 844 points or 1.46 percent to 57,147 while the Nifty50 fell 257 points or 1.5 percent to 16,983 and formed a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts yesterday.

As per pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,869 followed by 16,754. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,180 and 17,377.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday, with indications from the Bank of England that it would support the country's bond market for just three more days adding to market jitters late in the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.44 points, or 0.12%, to 29,239.32, the S&P 500 lost 23.65 points, or 0.65%, to 3,588.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 115.91 points, or 1.1%, to 10,426.19.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Wednesday amid concerns over the global economy and ahead of the Bank of Korea’s rate decision. Investors are also waiting for inflation data from the US due later this week.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was lower by about 0.2% while the Topix lost 0.15%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was flat. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed. South Korea’s Kospi

shed 0.23%.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a gain of six points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,946 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

IMF cuts India's FY23 growth forecast by 60 bps to 6.8%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced another cut to its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India for the current financial year, this time by 60 basis points to 6.8 percent. At 6.8 percent, the multilateral agency's forecast is below that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which on September 30 lowered it by 20 basis points to 7 percent.

The growth downgrade reflects a "weaker-than-expected outturn in the second quarter and more subdued external demand", IMF said in the latest update to its World Economic Outlook report released on October 11.

Worst is yet to come, warns IMF's top economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas

The worst for the global economy is yet to come, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) top economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas has warned.

"…this year's shocks will re-open economic wounds that were only partially healed post-pandemic. In short, the worst is yet to come and, for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession," Gourinchas wrote in an article accompanying the October 11 release of an update to the IMF's World Economic Outlook report.

In its World Economic Outlook update, the IMF retained its GDP growth forecast of 3.2 percent for 2022 but lowered that for 2023 by 20 basis points to 2.7 percent.

Oil prices extend decline on recession fears, China COVID curbs

Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors fretted about a hit to fuel demand from growing risks of a global recession and tightening COVID-19 curbs in China. Brent crude futures fell 51 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.78 a barrel by 0033 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.66 a barrel, down 69 cents, or 0.8%.

Infosys Q2 Preview | Expect margins to rise; strong deal wins to drive revenue growth

Infosys, which is scheduled to report its earnings report card for September quarter on October 13, will likely post a strong set of numbers thanks to strong momentum and ramp-up of past deals.

A poll of analysts projected that the second largest information technology (IT) company of the country will report revenue growth of 24 percent year on year at Rs 36,747 crore. Net profit is likely to grow 11 percent to Rs 6,031 crore. Sequentially, growth will be in mid-single digits.

“We expect revenue to grow at 5.9 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) aided by strong deal wins,” said analysts at Axis Securities in a note. “Margins likely to expand aided by higher offshoring and favourable currency mix.”

Results on October 12

Wipro, HCL Technologies, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, 7NR Retail, Artson Engineering, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Mega Nirman and Industries, National Standard (India), Nxtdigital, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Standard Capital Markets, and Yash Chemex will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 12.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers to the tune of Rs 4,612.67 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,430.76 crore on October 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and India Cements to its F&O ban list for October 12. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Inputs from Reuters and other agencies