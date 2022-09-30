Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 87 points.

The BSE Sensex declined 188 points to 56,410, while the Nifty50 fell 40 points to 16,818 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts yesterday.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,729 followed by 16,640. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,967 and 17,115.

US Markets

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday on worries that the US Federal Reserve's aggressive fight against inflation could hobble the US economy, and as investors fretted about a rout in global currency and debt markets. With tech heavyweights Apple Inc and Nvidia Corp slumping more than 4%, the Nasdaq sank to near its lowest level of 2022, set in mid-June.

The S&P 500 dropped 2.11% to end the session at 3,640.47 points. The Nasdaq declined 2.84% to 10,737.51 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.54% to 29,225.61 points.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Friday, the last day of the third quarter, following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight. China’s factory activity data is due later today.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 1.32%, and the Topix index fell 0.87%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.48%. The Kospi in South Korea declined 1%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.15%.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 87 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,725 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

RBI likely to hike policy rate by 50 bps today

The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel is likely to increase the key policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) at its meeting this week as inflation continues to be the dominant theme in deliberations, shows a Moneycontrol poll of 20 economists.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on September 28 and will announce the outcome on September 30. Against the backdrop of high inflation, all 20 economists polled by Moneycontrol estimated a rate increase of 50 bps.

Economists polled by Moneycontrol said there are two major reasons for the MPC to go in for aggressive rate hikes. Inflation, they said, has remained stubbornly above the 6 percent mark, warranting aggressive rate action. The RBI would want to bring back inflation within its tolerance band at the earliest, which could justify rate hikes at this stage.

India's current account deficit widens to $23.9 billion or 2.8% of GDP in April-June

India's current account deficit (CAD) widened to $23.9 billion in April-June from $13.4 billion in January-March, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 29. The current account had recorded a surplus of $6.6 billion in April-June 2021. In percentage terms, the CAD in April-June 2022 was 2.8 percent of GDP, up from 1.5 percent of GDP the previous quarter.

Underlying the current account deficit in April-June was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to $68.6 billion from $54.5 billion in January-March and an increase in net outgo of investment income payments, the RBI said in the release.

Govt cuts FY23 borrowing marginally, to sell Rs 5.92 lakh crore of bonds in October-March

The central government has marginally lowered its market borrowing target for financial year 2022-23 amid robust tax revenues. The full-year borrowing target has been cut to Rs 14.21 lakh crore, from Rs 14.31 lakh crore as spelt out by the Budget for 2022-23. Despite the cut, the borrowing will be the highest ever.

The Centre will borrow Rs 5.92 lakh crore from the market in the second half of 2022-23, the finance ministry said in a statement on September 29. This will amount to 41.7 percent of the revised full year borrowing. As of September 23, the Centre had borrowed Rs 7.95 lakh crore through bond issuances in the first half of FY23.

Oil steadies on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar

Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Friday but headed for their first weekly gain in five weeks, underpinned by a weaker US dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ may agree to cut crude output when it meets on October 5.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery rose 6 cents to $81.29 a barrel at 0054 GMT after falling 92 cents in the previous session. Brent crude futures for November, which expire on Friday, inched up 2 cents to $88.51 a barrel, after losing 83 cents in the previous session. The more active December contract gained 1 cent to $87.19.

South Korea August factory output shrinks more than expected, retail sales jump

South Korea's factory production shrank for a second month in August, missing expectations, while retail sales jumped, government data showed on Friday.

The country's industrial output fell 1.8% on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, by a faster pace than 1.3% in July and 0.5% tipped in a Reuters poll. It rose 1.0% compared with the same month a year earlier, also missing a 1.3% rise seen in the survey and marking the slowest pace since September 2021.

Govt likely to revise windfall tax on domestic oil refiners soon: Report

The central government is likely to revise windfall gain tax on domestic oil refiners soon, CNBC-TV18 reported on September 29 citing sources.

The development comes days after the government reduced windfall tax on locally produced crude oil to Rs 10,500 from Rs 13,000/tonne after its fifth fortnightly review, according to a circular issued by Ministry of Finance on September 16. Additionally, it has also reduced tax export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

The sources added that there can be further cut in cess on crude oil and export duties on diesel and ATF.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,599.42 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,161.73 crore on September 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

