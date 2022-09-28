Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The sell-off is likely to continue roiling the Indian equity markets on Wednesday as well with the SGX Nifty indicating a gap-down opening for the broader index with a loss of 101 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 38 points to 57,107, while the Nifty50 declined 9 points to 17,007 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, defending the crucial area of 16,950-17,000 levels.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,908, followed by 16,808. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,142 and 17,276.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level in almost two years on Tuesday on worries about super aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, trading under its June trough and leaving investors appraising how much further stocks would have to fall before stabilizing.

The S&P 500 touched a session low of 3,623.29, its lowest point on an intraday basis since November 30, 2020. A late rally helped push the index off its worst level of the day, but the index still closed lower for a sixth straight session as it lost 7.75 points, or 0.21%, to 3,647.29 .

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the open on Wednesday after the S&P 500 set a new 2022 low overnight on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.68 percent, while the Topix index slipped 0.67 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.18 percent. The Kospi in South Korea shed 0.43 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 101 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,937 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

WTO chief expects downside revisions in global trade forecast

The head of the World Trade Organization told Reuters on Tuesday that she expects that global trade forecasts will be revised lower from the current 3 percent for 2022, citing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and related food and energy crises.

"We are in the middle of revising our forecasts now but it's not looking very promising. All the indicators are pointing to downside numbers," Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters in an interview. "Grosso modo the outlook is looking gloomy," she said, without giving exact estimates.

The WTO already revised down its forecast for global trade growth this year to 3 percent from 4.7 percent in April. It projected 3.4 percent growth in 2023.

Oil prices mixed

Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday as support from US production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian contended with crude storage builds and a strong dollar.

Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $86.23 per barrel by 0022 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents at $78.03 per barrel.

Net direct tax mop up rises 23% to Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far this fiscal

The net direct tax collection has increased 23 percent to Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far this fiscal, the income tax department said on Tuesday. Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta said the income and corporate tax collections were at a record high of Rs 14.09 lakh crore in 2021-22.

"The momentum of the last fiscal continues in this fiscal with net direct tax collection of Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far, which is a growth of 23 per cent over the same period last fiscal," Gupta said. At the Finance Minister's Award ceremony for CBDT officers, Gupta said the I-T e-filing portal has stabilised, and it has facilitated 5.83 crore tax return filing as of July 31. A record 72 lakh returns were filed on the portal on a single day.

China prepares to tweak yuan fixing process to slow its fall: Source

Chinese monetary authorities are asking local banks to revive a yuan fixing tool it abandoned two years ago as they seek to steer and defend the rapidly weakening currency, a source said on Tuesday. The source, who is familiar with the yuan rate-setting process, said monetary authorities were prodding banks to include the so-called counter-cyclical factor in their daily fixings for the tightly-managed exchange rate.

It's an adjustment that 14 banks make to their yuan quotes that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) uses to set the daily reference rate, effectively introducing a bias to the fixing rate. It was abandoned in 2020 when the yuan rose sharply and authorities decided to let market forces dictate the rate around which the yuan is allowed to move.

India has fairly large forex reserve to deal with current situation: Economic affairs secretary

Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth on Tuesday dismissed the concerns over depletion of forex reserve as "overblown" and said India has fairly large reserve to tide over the current situation.

Foreign exchange reserves were down for a seventh continuous week, dropping to USD 545.65 billion on September 16. The reserves, which have been dipping as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the currency amid a pressure caused majorly by global developments, had declined by USD 2.23 billion to USD 550.87 billion in the previous week.

"There has been a depletion as inflows have come down and trade deficit is higher...I don't see this as a concern, India has fairly large reserves to tide over this situation," Seth said. After hitting a record low at 81.67 against the dollar on Monday, the rupee recovered on Tuesday and closed at 81.58 against the greenback.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 2,823.96 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,504.76 crore on September 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Vodafone Idea, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises - are on the NSE F&O ban list for September 28. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

