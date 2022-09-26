Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 117 points.

The BSE Sensex plunged 1,021 points to 58,099, while the Nifty50 fell 302 points to 17,327 and formed big bearish candle on the daily charts following a Doji kind of pattern formation in previous session.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,199, followed by 17,070. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,549 and 17,771.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The US and European stocks tumbled on Friday, the dollar scaled a 22-year high and bonds sold off again as fears grew that a central bank prescription of raising interest rates to tame inflation will drag major economies into recession.

The Dow Industrials was poised to confirm a bear market as a deepening downturn in business activity across the euro zone, and US business activity contracting for a third straight month in September, left Wall Street wallowing in a sea of red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.35 percent, making it the first major US stock index to fall below its June trough on an intraday basis. The S&P 500 lost 2.50 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.55 percent.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell sharply on Monday as negative sentiment continues to weigh in on markets.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 2.19 percent in early trade, and the Topix slipped 2 percent. South Korea’s Kospi lost 2.3 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.94 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.19 percent lower.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 117 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,215 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Japan's factory activity expands at slowest pace in 20 months

Japan's factory activity growth hit a 20-month low in September, as firms struggled with a global slowdown and pressure from high energy and raw material prices that was exacerbated by a weak yen.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally adjusted 51.0 in September from the prior month's final of 51.5. The headline figure marked the slowest expansion since January 2021, although it stayed above the 50-mark that separates contraction from expansion.

Harsha Engineers to debut today

Harsha Engineers International is expected to list on the bourses with healthy premium on September 26, following strong subscription figures in the maiden public offer of the precision bearing cages maker, experts said.

According to them, the listing premium could be in the range of 40-50 percent. This translates into a price of Rs 460-500 against issue price of Rs 330 per share, although the said premium corrected from more than 60 percent earlier due to significant volatility in the secondary markets in last few days.

Forex reserves at near 2-year low, shrink for seventh straight week to $545.65 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $5.2 billion to $545.65 billion in the week ended September 16, logging a seventh consecutive weekly decline, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 23. The reserves are at their lowest level since October 2, 2020. The more than $5 billion drop in reserves last week was largely due to a $4.7 billion drop in foreign currency assets to $484.90 as on September 16.

The drop in the foreign exchange reserves comes at a time when the rupee’s exchange rate has depreciated sharply against the US currency.

FPIs pump in Rs 8,600-crore in September; pace of investment slows

After infusing more than Rs 51,000 crore last month, foreign investors have slowed down the pace of equity buying in India in September so far, as they invested a little over Rs 8,600 crore, on sharp depreciation in rupee. Going forward, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) are unlikely to buy aggressively amid rising dollar, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

FPIs turned net buyers in July after nine straight months of net outflows, which started in October last year. Between October 2021 till June 2022, they sold Rs 2.46 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets. According to the data, FPIs have bought equity to the tune of Rs 8,638 crore during September 1-23.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 2,899.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 299.10 crore on September 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Bank credit growth accelerates to 14% in Q1 despite hike in lending rates: RBI data

Banking system's credit growth at the end of the June quarter accelerated to 14 percent as compared to the year-ago period, the RBI said on Friday. The numbers based on data reported by 89 scheduled commercial banks excluding the performance of the regional rural banks are much higher than the 10.7 percent growth in the preceding March quarter, and 5.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The growth came despite a 0.21 percent increase in the weighted average lending rate on the outstanding loans, it said, adding that this was the first quarter of a hike after ten successive quarters of a decline. It can be noted that in early May, the RBI started its rate hikes in response to the runaway inflation.

Growth in personal loans at 20.8 per cent in June 2022 drove the overall system credit growth, the data said, adding that this growth came despite a 0.31 percent increase in WALR in this segment. Credit to industry grew at 7.2 percent in June 2022 quarter, up from 4.8 percent in the quarter-ago period, the central bank said, adding, both term loans and working capital loans grew in double digits.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Vodafone Idea and Zee Entertainment Enterprises to its F&O ban list, taking the total stocks in F&O ban list to six for September 26. Ambuja Cements, Can Fin Homes, Delta Corp, and Punjab National Bank remained under the said list. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

