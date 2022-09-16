Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 99 points.

The BSE Sensex fell more than 400 points to 59,934, while the Nifty50 dropped over 120 points to 17,877 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,794, followed by 17,710. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,029 and 18,180.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street indices were firmly in the red after a choppy start to Thursday's session while bond yields rose as investors digested economic data that provided the Federal Reserve little reason to ease its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.07 points, or 0.56 percent, to 30,962.02; the S&P 500 lost 44.69 points, or 1.13 percent, to 3,901.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 167.32 points, or 1.43 percent, to 11,552.36.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell Friday as investors digest US economic data and look ahead to the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales figures for August.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.84 percent in early trade, and the Topix index slipped 0.51 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.38 percent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.73 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3 percent lower.

SGX Nifty

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 99 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,779 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%

Fitch Ratings has slashed its growth forecast for India for the current fiscal year to 7 percent from the previous estimate of 7.8 percent. The ratings agency also cut its GDP growth forecast for the next fiscal year to 6.7 percent from the earlier estimate of 7.4 percent, it said on September 14.

Fitch's latest growth estimate for FY23 is lower than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forecast of 7.2 percent.

"The economy recovered in 2Q22 (April-June) with growth of 13.5 percent, but this was below our...expectation of an increase of 18.5 percent," Fitch said in an update to its Global Economic Outlook report.

IMF sees further global economic slowdown in third quarter

Downside risks continue to dominate the global economic outlook and some countries are expected to slip into recession in 2023, but it is too early to say if there will be a widespread global recession, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice told reporters that high-frequency data pointed to a further loss of momentum in the third quarter, given continued high inflation, supply chain problems and tighter financial market conditions, but gave no details on any further revisions to the International Monetary Fund's outlook.

The IMF in July revised down global growth to 3.2 percent in 2022 and 2.9 percent in 2023. It will release a new outlook next month.

Oil falls over 3% on demand concerns, strong dollar

Oil fell more than 2 percent on Thursday as expectations of weaker demand and a strong US dollar ahead of a potentially large interest rate increase outweighed supply concerns. The International Energy Agency said this week oil demand growth would grind to a halt in the fourth quarter. The dollar held near recent peaks, supported by expectations the US Federal Reserve will continue to tighten policy.

Brent crude ended at $90.84, for a loss of 3.46 percent. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled $3.38, or 3.8 percent, lower at $85.10 per barrel.

US retail sales unexpectedly rise in August; weekly jobless claims fall

US retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand for goods is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates.

Consumer spending, however, is likely to remain supported by persistent strength in the labor market, with other data on Thursday showing the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell to the lowest level in more than three months.

Retail sales increased 0.3 percent last month. Data for July was revised down to show retail sales falling 0.4 percent instead of being unchanged as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would be unchanged, with estimates ranging from as low as a 0.5 percent decline to as high as a 0.5 percent increase.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,270.68 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 928.86 crore on September 15, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

South Korea's August jobless rate hits record low

South Korea's unemployment rate fell to a record low in August, while employed people increased for an 18th straight month, government data showed on Friday. The country's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August fell to 2.5 percent from 2.9 percent in July, hitting the lowest since the data release began in June 1999, according to the Statistics Korea.

The number of employed people increased by 807,000 compared with the same month a year earlier, extending annual gains to an 18th consecutive month. The pace of gains though was milder than 826,000 in July and 841,000 in June.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks – Indiabulls Housing Finance, and RBL Bank – are under the NSE F&O ban list for September 16. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies