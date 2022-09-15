Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 15 points.

The BSE Sensex recouped more than 800 point losses from the day's low, to close 224 points lower at 60,347, while the Nifty50 fell 66 points to 18,004 and formed a strong bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than the opening levels.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,819, followed by 17,635. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,140 and 18,276.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended a directionless session higher on Wednesday as an on-target inflation report largely stanched the flow of Tuesday's sell-off and investors hit the 'pause' button.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 31,135.09, the S&P 500 gained 13.32 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,946.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 86.10 points, or 0.74 percent, to 11,719.68.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific mildly rose on Thursday after Wednesday’s negative session. The US indices inched higher overnight and the producer price index showed a decrease in wholesale prices of 0.1 percent in August amid inflation fears.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan the Topix index was slightly higher. In South Korea, the Kospi added 0.29 percent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was fractionally higher.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 15 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,005 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Wholesale inflation drops to 11-month low of 12.41% in August

India's inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) declined to a 11-month low of 12.41 percent in August, the commerce ministry said on September 14. WPI inflation was 13.93 percent in July. In August 2021, it stood at 11.64 percent.

Another month of double-digit increase in wholesale prices in August 2022 means the WPI inflation has remained above the 10 percent mark for 17 months in a row. The marked decline in WPI inflation in August was driven by a drop in fuel prices, with 'fuel and power' inflation falling to 33.67 percent from 43.75 percent in July.

US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%

Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7 percent in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday's report from the US Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index which measures inflation before it reaches consumers declined 0.1 percent from July to August, the second straight monthly decline.

The worse-than-expected consumer price spikes sent the stock market tumbling to its worst day in more than two years on fears that the Federal Reserve will turn even more aggressive in raising interest rates to fight inflation.

Oil rises on weakening dollar, potential supply disruptions

Oil prices edged upwards in early Asian trade on Thursday, as supply concerns and a looming rail stoppage in the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer, supported markets. Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $94.48 a barrel by 0013 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 46 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $88.94.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Wednesday it expects widespread switching from gas to oil for heating purposes, saying it will average 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October 2022 to March 2023 - double the level of a year ago. That, along with overall expectations for weak supply growth, also helped boost the market.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to make market debut today

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will list on exchnages today. The debut price could be either flat or moderate premium over the final issue price of Rs 525 given the lower-than-expected investors' response to its public issue, experts told Moneycontrol.

The Rs 831.6-crore public issue was entirely a fresh issue by the company and the funds will be utilised for augmenting the tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements. The offer was subscribed 2.86 times during September 5-7, with retail investors buying shares 6.48 times the allotted quota, non-institutional investors 2.94 times and qualified institutional investors 1.62 times.

Japan posts record trade deficit in August as energy imports soar

Japan ran its biggest single-month trade deficit on record in August as imports surged on high energy costs and a slump in the yen, exposing the economy's vulnerability to external price pressures. The growing trade deficit highlights the fragile nature of Japan's economic recovery which has so far largely remained intact despite a high price tag firms are paying for imports that is aggravated by the yen's slide to a 24-year low and rising prospects of a global slowdown.

Imports jumped 49.9 percent in the year to August, driven by costs of crude oil, coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG), and causing the trade deficit to swell to 2.8173 trillion yen ($19.71 billion), the biggest shortfall on record.

August exports revised higher to $33.92 billion, up 1.6% YoY

India's merchandise exports for August have been raised to $33.92 billion from the preliminary estimate of $33 billion, data released by the commerce ministry on September 14 showed. As per the latest data, imports in August amounted to $61.9 billion, marginally higher than the preliminary estimate of $61.68 billion.

As such, the merchandise trade deficit for last month was lowered to $27.98 billion from $28.68 billion as per preliminary data released on September 3. The trade deficit in August 2021 was $11.71 billion.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,397.51 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 187.58 crore on September 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, and Delta Corp - are under the NSE F&O ban list for September 15. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies