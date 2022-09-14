Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 329 points.

The BSE Sensex rose 456 points to 60,571, while the Nifty50 climbed 134 points to 18,070 and formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,027, followed by 17,985. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for would be 18,100 and 18,131.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

A broad sell-off sent US stocks reeling on Tuesday after a hotter-than-expected inflation report dashed hopes that the Federal Reserve could relent and scale back its policy tightening in the coming months. All three major US stock indices veered sharply lower, snapping four-day winning streaks and notching their biggest one-day percentage drops since June 2020 in throes of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,276.37 points, or 3.94 percent, to 31,104.97, the S&P 500 lost 177.72 points, or 4.32 percent, to 3,932.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 632.84 points, or 5.16 percent, to 11,633.57.

Asian Markets

Asian shares tumbled, the dollar held firm and the US yield curve was deeply inverted on Wednesday, as a white-hot US inflation report dashed hopes for a peak in inflation and fuelled bets that interest rates may have to be raised higher and for longer.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.3 percent in early Asia trade on Wednesday. Resources-heavy Australia plunged 2.8 percent, while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.7 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 329 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,763 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

US inflation soars

US consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August and underlying inflation accelerated amid rising costs for rents and healthcare, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver a third 75 basis points interest rate hike next Wednesday.

The consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent last month after being unchanged in July. Though consumers got some relief from a 10.6 percent decline in gasoline prices, they had to dig deeper to pay for food, rent, healthcare, electricity and natural gas. Food prices rose 0.8 percent, with the cost of food consumed at home increasing 0.7 percent. Food prices surged 11.4 percent over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since May 1979.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI dipping 0.1 percent. In the 12 months through August, the CPI increased 8.3 percent. That was a deceleration from July's 8.5 percent rise and a 9.1 percent jump in June, which was the biggest gain since November 1981. Inflation has overshot the Fed's 2 percent target.

FM Sitharaman bats away fiscal council suggestion, says India's institutions have risen to occasion

The coronavirus pandemic has shown India's institutions can rise to the occasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on September 13, batting away suggestions that a fiscal council is needed.

"I find a very powerful case being made for a fiscal council (in this book), which is not new," Sitharaman said in the Capital.

The finance minister was speaking at a panel discussion at Delhi School of Economics at the launch of the book Relicabrate: Changing Paradigms, co-authored by NK Singh, chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, and PK Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister.

PE, VC investments fall 80% to a 19-month low in August

Investments by private equity and venture capital funds plummeted 80 percent to $2.2 billion in August, a 19-month low, a report said on Tuesday. The month recorded the highest ever exits at $3.1 billion, making it the best month from sell-offs perspective, according to the report by industry lobby IVCA and the consultancy firm EY.

There were 83 deals in which $2.2 billion was invested by the PEs and VCs in August, which included five large deals which raked in $972 million for Indian companies, the monthly report said. The preceding month of July 2022 saw the venture funds investing $4.1 billion, while the same stood at $11.2 billion in August 2021.

The consultancy firm's partner Vivek Soni said Indian PE/VC investment flows have shown tepidness after being resilient during the initial part of the year and reached a 19-month low. "Investors are being more circumspect in making investment decisions and taking longer to close deals as the competitive pressures witnessed in the previous year have ebbed and the cost of capital has gone up," Soni said.

Foreign investors snap up Indian bonds set for inclusion in global indices

Foreign investors have stepped up purchases in a clutch of Indian government bonds that have no limits on foreign investment ahead of an anticipated inclusion of Indian debt in global bond indexes, analysts said. The central bank removed foreign investment caps for a number of securities under the 'fully accessible route' (FAR) in April 2020 to help meet a key requirement of index providers.

"As far as the inclusion goes, the bonds under FAR will be a part of the index as there are no restrictions in that segment," Ashish Agarwal, Asia head of foreign exchange and emerging market macro strategy research at Barclays, said.

Twitter shareholders approve Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition deal

The shareholders of social media giant Twitter on September 13 approved the $44 billion acquisition deal which was inked by the company with billionaire tycoon Elon Musk. The bulk of Twitter's shareholders voted in favour of Musk's buyout offer of $54.20 per share, which he had made in April, before "terminating" the deal in July citing the "inaccurate representation" of spam accounts on the platform.

The nod from shareholders comes ahead of the trial next month over whether the $44 billion deal should be completed. The courtroom battle is scheduled to begin on October 17.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,956.98 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,268.43 crore on September 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements, and Delta Corp - remained under the NSE F&O ban list for September 14. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

