Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 114 points.

The BSE Sensex closed above 60,000 mark for the first time since August 18, rising 322 points to 60,115, while the Nifty50 rose 103 points to 17,936 and formed small bodied bullish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,890, followed by 17,844. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,981 and 18,027.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street equity indexes closed higher on Monday as some investors bet that August data would show easing US inflation while others were encouraged by news that Ukraine had made progress against Russia in a war that has hurt the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.63 points, or 0.71%, to 32,381.34, the S&P 500 gained 43.05 points, or 1.06 percent, to 4,110.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 154.10 points, or 1.27 percent, to 12,266.41.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets were higher on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.26 percent, and the Topix index ticked 0.18 percent higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6 percent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.78 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.35 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 114 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,055 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

IIP growth at 4-month low of 2.4% in July as base effect continues to normalise

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slowed further in July to 2.4 percent from 12.7 percent in June, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on September 12 showed. At 2.4 percent, the July industrial growth figure is the lowest in four months.

The July industrial growth figure was well below the consensus estimate. A Moneycontrol poll of 17 economists had predicted IIP growth would slow to 4.1 percent. IIP growth has been slowing ever since it hit a one-year high of 19.6 percent in May on the back of a favourable base effect.

US consumers' inflation expectations fall again, NY Fed says

US consumers' inflation expectations slid further in August as gasoline prices extended their steep decline from June's record high, a development likely to be welcomed by Federal Reserve policymakers weighing how big an interest rate hike to deliver next week.

Consumers in August saw inflation at 5.75 percent over the next 12 months, down from 6.2 percent in July and the lowest rate since October 2021, the US Fed's monthly consumer expectations survey showed on Monday. They also foresaw price increases averaging 2.8 percent over the next three years - the lowest pace since late 2020 - after pegging inflation over that horizon at 3.2 percent in July.

RBI on brink of failure as retail inflation rises back to 7% in August

India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), returned to 7 percent territory in August from a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July, according to data released on September 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

CPI inflation had fallen to 6.71 percent in July after spending three consecutive months above 7 percent. At 7 percent, the August CPI inflation figure is slightly above the consensus estimate. As per a Moneycontrol poll, CPI inflation was seen rising to 6.9 percent.

Government plans Rs 20,000 crore cash jab into oil firms singed by soaring costs

India plans to pay about 200 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) to the state-run fuel retailers, such as Indian Oil Corp., to partly compensate them for losses and keep a check on cooking gas prices, according to people familiar with the matter. Power, Oil, India The talks are at an advanced stage, but a final decision is yet to be taken, the people said.

The three biggest state-run retailers, which together supply more than 90% of India’s petroleum fuels, have suffered the worst quarterly losses in years by absorbing record international crude prices. While the handout could ease their pain, it would add pressure to the government’s coffers that are already strained by tax cuts on fuels and a higher fertilizer subsidy to tackle mounting inflationary pressures.

The government had earmarked oil subsidy at 58 billion rupees for the fiscal year ending March, while fertilizer subsidy was pegged at 1.05 trillion rupees.

Sachin Bansal-led Navi Technologies gets SEBI nod for Rs 3,350 crore IPO

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved Sachin Bansal's fintech startup Navi Technologies for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), providing the Flipkart co-founder a boost as he works to create a financial services conglomerate.

In March of this year, Navi Technologies submitted draft papers to SEBI in order to raise up to Rs 3,350 crore through a fresh issue of shares. The IPO will not have an offer for sale (OFS) by shareholders, read Bansal who holds a 97.39 percent stake in the fintech.

The fintech firm received an observation letter in response to its filings on September 5, according to the SEBI website. According to the DRHP, the fintech company plans to invest the proceeds of the IPO in Navi Finserv and Navi General Insurance companies in addition to general expansion goals.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 2,049.65 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 890.51 crore on September 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks – Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements, and Delta Corp – are under the NSE F&O ban list for September 13. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies