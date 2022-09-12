Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 28 points.

The BSE Sensex rose more than 100 points to 59,793, while the Nifty50 rose 34 points to 17,833, and formed a Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on the daily charts. The index has seen the breakout of a small downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining August 19 and September 6, and since then maintained an uptrend.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,771, followed by 17,708. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,911 and 17,988.

US Markets

US stocks rallied on Friday, with the major indices recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors went on a buying spree, shrugging off concerns about the economic outlook. The gains followed a sharp sell-off that began in mid-August, triggered by concerns about the impact of tighter monetary policies and signs of an economic slowdown in Europe and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 377.19 points, or 1.19 percent, to 32,151.71, the S&P 500 gained 61.18 points, or 1.53 percent, to 4,067.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 250.18 points, or 2.11 percent, to 12,112.31.

Asian Markets

Asian share markets made cautious gains on Monday on hopes a key reading on US inflation will show some cooling, while the US dollar was restrained by the risk of higher European interest rates and Japanese intervention.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 percent, having bounced modestly from a two-year low hit last week. Japan's Nikkei added another 0.9 percent, after rallying 2 percent last week.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 28 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,870 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Finance ministry mulls changes in insurance laws; considers easing entry level capital requirement

The finance ministry is contemplating changes in insurance laws, including reduction in minimum capital requirement, with a view to increasing the insurance penetration in the country.

Insurance penetration in India increased from 3.76 per cent in 2019-20 to 4.20 per cent in 2020-21, registering a growth of 11.70 per cent. Insurance penetration measured as the percentage of insurance premium to GDP witnessed handsome growth during the year, mainly due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Easing capital requirement would allow entry of differentiated insurance companies like in the banking sector, which has categories like universal bank, small finance bank and payments bank. With the ease of entry capital norms, sources said, there could be entry of companies focussed on micro insurance, agriculture insurance or insurance firms with regional approach.

India's rice exports may fall by 4-5 million tonnes post ban on broken rice, 20% duty

India's rice exports could fall by 4-5 million tonnes this fiscal year due to imposition of ban on broken rice as well as export duty on non-basmati rice, except for parboiled grains, exporters said. India, which commands 40 percent share in the global rice trade, exported 21.23 million tonnes of rice in 2021-22 fiscal as against 17.78 million tonnes in the previous year. Before the Covid pandemic, the exports were 9.51 million tonnes in the 2019-20 fiscal.

During the April-August period of the current financial year, the government data showed, the country exported 9.35 million tonnes of rice as against 8.36 million tonnes a year back. "The exports may fall to 16-17 million tonnes in this financial year because of ban on broken rice and 20 percent export duty," All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA) former president Vijay Setia told PTI.

India’s foreign exchange reserves fall to $553.1 billion, lowest since October 2020

India’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by $8 billion to $553.11 billion as of the week ended September 2, the lowest since October 9, 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on September 9. The $8 billion decline in reserves was the most since July 8. The reserves stood at $561.05 billion in the prior week, or in the week ended August 26 and have fallen for five consecutive weeks.

The decline in reserves was led by a drop in foreign currency assets to $492.12 billion, down from $498.65 billion in the prior week. Gold assets also fell to $38.30 billion as on September 2, down from $39.64 billion in the week prior.

FPIs infuse Rs 5,600 crore in Indian equities in September so far

Foreign investors have pumped in close to Rs 5,600 crore into the domestic equity markets in this month so far on expected growth in consumer spending in festive season and better macro fundamentals compared to other emerging markets. This comes following a net investment of staggering Rs 51,200 crore in August and nearly Rs 5,000 crore in July, data with depositories showed.

JPMorgan puts sell sign on emerging market government debt

Analysts at JPMorgan put an 'underweight', or sell sign, on international emerging market sovereign debt on Friday due to the global economic slowdown and ongoing rise in interest rates and the dollar. The lender, viewed as one of the world's most influential investment banks, said the premiums investors demand to hold EM debt rather than ultra-safe US Treasuries could soon balloon out again having improved somewhat recently.

"We move underweight EMBIGD (from marketweight)" JPMorgan said referring the bank's widely-tracked emerging market sovereign debt index.

The "risks are for the next big spread move to be wider than tighter in our view given late cycle financial conditions tightening and growth risks," the bank's analysts added.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net-bought shares worth Rs 2,132.42 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,167.56 crore on September 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Ambuja Cements to its F&O ban list, while Delta Corp continued to remain in the list, for September 12. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

