Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 46 points.

The BSE Sensex jumped 659 points to 59,688, while the Nifty50 rose 174 points to 17,799, which was above the five-day consolidation range, and formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,724, followed by 17,650. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,840 and 17,882.

US Markets

Wall Street's main indices posted gains on Thursday mainly lifted by financial institutions and healthcare companies, as investors digested hawkish remarks from policymakers that cemented bets of a large interest rate hike later this month. Indices bounced back and forth in choppy trading as concerns over the Federal Reserve's next steps to tame a surging inflation remain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 193.24 points, or 0.61 percent, to 31,774.52, the S&P 500 gained 26.31 points, or 0.66 percent, to 4,006.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 70.23 points, or 0.6 percent, to 11,862.13.

Asian Markets

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher as investors digest Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s latest comments as he vowed to raise rates to tackle inflation “until the job is done.”

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.61 percent and the Topix rose 0.35 percent. In South Korea, the Kospi was up 0.33 percent and the Kosdaq rose 1.25 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 also gained 0.25 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 46 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,865 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the US Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession.

The bank’s 25-member governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had never raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999.

The jumbo increase is aimed at raising the cost of borrowing for consumers, governments and businesses, which in theory slows spending and investment and cools off soaring consumer prices by reducing the demand for goods. Analysts say it’s also aimed at bolstering the bank’s credibility after it underestimated how long and how severe this outbreak of inflation would be. After reaching a record 9.1 percent in August, inflation may rise into double digits in coming months, economists say.

Government imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades

India on Thursday imposed a 20 percent duty on exports of various grades of rice, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as the world’s biggest exporter of the grain tries to calm local prices.

Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns over rice production in a country that has already banned wheat exports and restricted sugar shipments this year.

Fed's Powell hopeful inflation can be tamed without pain of Volcker era

The Federal Reserve is "strongly committed" to fighting inflation, but there remains hope it can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior campaigns to control surging prices, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

Powell, in a 40-minute webcast interview with Cato Institute President Peter Goettler, was not asked about the US central bank's policy meeting later this month, when it is expected to raise its target interest rate by either half or three-quarters of a percentage point, and the Fed chief did not volunteer any information on his preference.

Powell did restate what has now become the Fed's message of the moment: Policymakers won't back down on planned rate increases. "We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing, and we need to keep at it until the job is done," Powell said. "The Fed has and accepts responsibility for price stability."

UK retailers report slowest sales growth since end of lockdowns-BDO

British retailers saw the slowest growth in sales since the end of COVID-19 lockdowns last year as shoppers tightened their belts in the face of soaring inflation, business consultancy BDO said on Friday.

Total like-for-like retail sales increased by 3.6 percent in August compared with the same month last year and online sales fell by 0.6%, their first decline since March. "September's results will show just how significant the pull-back in discretionary spending is likely to be this winter but clearly these results in August show that consumers are cutting their budgets," BDO Head of Retail Sophie Michael said.

Government to acquire Vodafone Idea stake after share price stabilises at Rs 10 or above

The government will acquire a stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea after the stock price of the company stabilises at Rs 10 or above, according to an official source.

Vodafone Idea (VIL) board has offered a stake to the government at a par value of Rs 10 per share. "There is a SEBI norm that the acquisition should take place at par value. DoT will clear the acquisition after VIL shares stabilise at Rs 10 or above," an official source told PTI.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 2,913.09 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 212.61 crore on September 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Delta Corp remained in the NSE F&O ban list for September 9. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

