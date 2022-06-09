Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The BSE Sensex declined 215 points to 54,893, while the Nifty50 slipped 60 points to 16,356 on June 8 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, continuing the downtrend for the fourth consecutive session, and adding more nervousness on the street.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,262, followed by 16,167. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,483 and 16,609.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,262, followed by 16,167. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,483 and 16,609.

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose above the psychologically important 3 percent level and oil prices jumped, fanning worries about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

The S&P 500 ended down more than 1% in the broad sell-off, snapping a two-day winning streak.

Shares of Intel Corp slid 5.3 percent and was the biggest loser of the day. This was after Citi cut its estimates on the chipmaker for the second time in a week. Citi is of the opinion that uncertainty about the demand for personal computers could lead the company to pre-announce weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. This impacted shares of other chipmakers which also fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 269.24 points, or 0.81%, to 32,910.9; the S&P 500 lost 44.91 points, or 1.08%, to 4,115.77; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.96 points, or 0.73%, to 12,086.27.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade likely impacted by the cues from the US markets. The Nikkei 225 in Japan held close to the flatline in early trade and was up marginally by 0.09 percent, while the Topix index was also trading flat. In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.6 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined fractionally.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India with a loss of 79.5 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,285 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil jumps to 13 week high at $123.58 per barrel on rising US demand

Oil prices jumped over 2% to a 13-week high on Wednesday as U.S. demand for gasoline keeps rising despite record pump prices, while expectations that China's oil demand will increase faced growing supply concerns in several countries, including Iran.

Brent futures rose $3.01, or 2.5%, to settle at $123.58 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.70, or 2.3%, to end at $122.11. Those were the highest closes for both Brent and WTI since March 8, which were their highest settlements since 2008.

Bankers expect interest rates to rise by 20-25 basis points post RBI’s 50 bps rate hike

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision on June 8 to increase repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.90 percent will lead to a 20-25 bps rise in interest rates of banks’ loans and deposits, senior bankers told Moneycontrol.

As per K Paul Thomas, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of ESAF Small Finance Bank, deposit rates could rise by 20-25 bps. A similar increase will be seen in lending rates, he said.

With the RBI raising its inflation forecast for FY23 by 100 bps to 6.7 percent, Thomas said the central bank will continue hiking its policy rate. The RBI had last increased the repo rate by 40 bps at an off-cycle meet on May 4 to 4.40 percent.

“The quantum of the hike shall depend on the inflation trajectory. Since the RBI is giving equal importance to growth, there shall be no effects on credit demand,” Thomas told Moneycontrol.

Yellen says inflation to stay high, Biden likely to up forecast

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators on Tuesday that she expected inflation to remain high and the Biden administration would likely increase the 4.7% inflation forecast for this year in its budget proposal.

During a Senate Finance Committee hearing, Yellen said that the United States was dealing with "unacceptable levels of inflation," but that she hoped price hikes would soon begin to subside.

India's sugar exports at record 8.6 million tonne till May this year: ISMA

Sugar exports from India, the world's largest producer and second biggest exporter of the sweetener, touched a record 8.6 million tonne till May of the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year ending September, said the latest data released by industry body ISMA on Wednesday. The country had exported total 7 million tonne of sugar in the 2020-21 marketing year, while domestic production stood at 31.19 million tonne in the same period.

About 16 million tonne of sugar is estimated to have been sold in the domestic market during the October-April period of the current marketing year, higher by 7,50,000 tonne from 15.26 million tonne in the year-ago period. Further, domestic sugar sales quota released by the government up to June is higher by 5,50,000 tonne as against corresponding period last year.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 2,484.25 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,904.33 crore worth of shares on June 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

One stock - Delta Corp - remains under the NSE F&O ban for June 9. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

