Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open flat to positive as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a firm opening for the broader indices in India with a gain of 46 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 770 points or 1.29 percent to 58,767, while the Nifty50 plunged 216 points or 1.2 percent to 17,543, but formed small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,442, followed by 17,342. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,669 and 17,796.

US Markets

A late rally helped the S&P 500 snap a four-session losing skid on Thursday with investor focus turning to a key report on the labor market on Friday.

Stocks had been solidly lower for most of the session, after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected to a two-month low last week and layoffs dropped in August, giving the Fed a cushion to continue raising rates to slow the labor market. Investors now await the monthly nonfarm payrolls report on Friday for more evidence on the labor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.99 points, or 0.46 percent, to 31,656.42; the S&P 500 gained 11.85 points, or 0.30 percent, to 3,966.85; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.08 points, or 0.26 percent, to 11,785.13.

Asian Markets

Asian markets are trading mostly lower with Nikkei, Taiwan Weighted in the red, while Kospi up 0.5 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 46.50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,615 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

SBI slashes FY23 growth forecast to 6.8% on way-below Q1 numbers

Chief economist at State Bank of India has revised downward the full-year growth forecast to a low 6.8 per cent from 7.5 percent earlier for FY2023, citing "the way below GDP numbers for the first quarter".

The National Statistical Office on Wednesday released the Q1 growth numbers which showed a consensus growth of 13.5 per cent, pulled down by the poor show of the manufacturing sector, which reported a paltry 4.8 percent expansion in the first three months of FY23, negating the robust show by the services sector.

Consensus forecast was 15-16.7 percent of which the RBI made the highest forecast of 16.7 percent. SBI group chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh had also forecast a 15.7 percent growth for the first quarter.

India's services exports rise 20.2% to $23.26 billion in July

India's services exports increased by 20.2 percent year-on-year to $23.26 billion in July, according to Reserve Bank data released on Thursday. The July exports were, however, lower than $25.29 billion in June this fiscal. As per the monthly data on India's international trade in services for July 2022, the imports rose 22.3 percent to $13.92 billion in July.

In June, the imports stood at $15.76 billion. The exports during April-July 2022-23 stood at 94.75 billion, and the imports totalled $58.94 billion during the period. Monthly data on services are provisional and are likely to undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis, the RBI said.

GST collections spike 28% over last year to Rs 1.44 lakh crore in August

India collected Rs 1.44 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in August, registering an increase of 28 percent from the mop-up a year back, the finance ministry said on September 1. However, when compared to the money collected in July, the August GST mop-up was 4 percent lower.

"For six months in a row, the monthly GST revenues have been more than the Rs 1.4-lakh-crore mark," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Of the total GST collections, Central GST was Rs 24,710 crore, while State GST was Rs 30,951 crore. Integrated GST was Rs 77,782 crore and cess was Rs 10,168 crore.

Global factory activity mixed in August, signs cost pressures easing

US manufacturing grew steadily in August but factory activity in China, the euro zone and Britain fell as Russia's war in Ukraine and China's zero COVID-19 curbs continued to hurt businesses, surveys showed on Thursday, although there were indications cost pressures were starting to ease.

The overall weakness in global manufacturing activity added to signs sluggish demand in many countries was adding to headaches for companies already suffering from lingering supply constraints.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Thursday that its index of US factory activity was unchanged at 52.8 last month, although that is still the lowest reading since June 2020, when the sector was pulling out of a Covid-19-induced slump. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9 percent of the US economy.

Dollar at two-decade high as payrolls loom

The dollar was headed for a third weekly gain in a row and stood near its highest levels for decades on the euro and yen on Friday, with investors in little mood for selling ahead of the US labour data that could bolster the case for interest rate hikes.

A solid US manufacturing survey overnight was enough to push the greenback above 140 yen for the first time since 1998 and it also hit a 2-1/2 year high against sterling and six week highs on the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Against the stronger dollar, the euro fell back below parity and at $0.9956, it was not far from last week's 20-year low of $0.99005. The yen steadied at 139.91 per dollar after making a trough of 140.27 in early Asian trading.

The dollar index made a two-decade top at 109.99 in New York trade and was last at 109.56. It is up more than 1% in the week since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at Jackson Hole, Wyoming that rates would need to be high "for some time" to control inflation, somewhat surprising markets.

Oil firms on bets OPEC+ will talk up output cuts to stem sinking prices

Oil prices climbed on Friday on bets that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on September 5, but the benchmarks were still on track to post their worst weekly drop in four on fears Covid-19 curbs in China and weak global growth will hit demand.

Brent crude futures rose $1.20, or 1.3 percent, to $93.56 a barrel at 0117 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.16, or 1.3 percent, to $87.77 a barrel.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 2,290.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 951.13 crore on September 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

