Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 54 points.

The BSE Sensex rallied 214 points to 58,350.5, while the Nifty50 rose 43 points to 17,388 and formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts yesterday.

As per pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,273, followed by 17,159. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,455 and 17,522.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with strong profit forecasts from PayPal and CVS Health Corp lifting sentiment and helping elevate the Nasdaq to its highest level since early May.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.56% to end the session at 4,155.12 points. The Nasdaq gained 2.59% to 12,668.16 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.29% to 32,812.50 points.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific shares traded higher on Thursday following the rally on Wall Street. Mainland China markets gained as well. The Shanghai Composite added 0.39% and the Shenzhen Component climbed 0.44%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.57%, while the Topix index was flat. The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.55%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.29%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of China was 0.68% higher.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 54 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,494 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil prices rebound

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, bouncing off multi-month lows in the previous session caused by data signalling weak US fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 53 cents, or 0.6%, at $97.31 a barrel by 0020 GMT while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 55 cents, also a 0.6% gain, to $91.21. Both benchmarks fell to their weakest levels since February in the previous session.

US crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week as exports fell and refiners lowered runs, while gasoline stocks also posted a surprise build as demand slowed, the Energy Information Administration said.

RBI meeting

The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel on Wednesday began its three-day deliberations on the next bi-monthly monetary policy amid expectations of at least a 35-basis-point hike in the interest rate to check high retail inflation. It might be the third consecutive hike in the repo rate or short-term lending rate in the last three months.

The central bank has already announced to gradually withdraw its accommodative monetary policy stance. Headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to announce its decision on August 5.

Results on August 4

The following will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on August 4: Britannia Industries, GAIL India, Adani Enterprises, LIC Housing Finance, Dabur India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Adani Total Gas, Aarti Surfactants, Aptech, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, BEML, Berger Paints India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Blue Star, Container Corporation of India, Dalmia Bharat, Edelweiss Financial Services, Glenmark Life Sciences, Gujarat State Petronet, ICRA, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Kalyan Jewellers India, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Manappuram Finance, Praj Industries, REC, Shankara Building Products, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Financial Services, Welspun Corp, and Windlas Biotech.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 765.17 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 518.42 crore on August 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

US services sector gains speed

The US services industry unexpectedly picked up in July as new orders grew solidly, supporting views that the economy was not in recession despite output slumping in the first half.

The ISM's non-manufacturing PMI rebounded to a reading of 56.7 last month from 55.3 in June, ending three straight monthly declines. Thirteen industries, including mining, public administration and wholesale trade reported growth. But agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, as well as retail trade and finance and insurance contracted.

FRP of sugarcane raised

The Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for the sugar season 2022–23 (October–September) has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, which is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FRP is set at Rs 305 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 percent, with a premium of Rs 3.05 per qtl for each 0.1 percent recovery over and above that level, and a reduction in FRP by Rs 3.05 per qtl for every 0.1 percent decrease in recovery.

To protect the interests of sugarcane farmers, the government has also decided that there would be no deductions for sugar mills whose recovery is less than 9.5 percent. In place of the current sugar season's price of Rs 275.50 per qtl for sugarcane, these farmers will receive Rs 282.125 per qtl in 2022–23.

Stocks on F&O ban list on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Escorts to its F&O ban list for August 4 as well. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies