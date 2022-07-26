Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 9 points.

The BSE Sensex fell more than 300 points to 55,766, while the Nifty50 declined 88.5 points to 16,631 and formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,561, followed by 16,492. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,703 and 16,776.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 see-sawed on Monday and ended close to unchanged as investors girded for an expected rate hike at a Federal Reserve meeting this week and earnings from several large-cap growth companies. The Fed is expected to announce a 75 basis-point rate hike at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, effectively ending pandemic-era support for the US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.75 points, or 0.28 percent, to 31,990.04, the S&P 500 gained 5.21 points, or 0.13 percent to 3,966.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.45 points, or 0.43 percent, to 11,782.67.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as South Korea’s gross domestic product beat estimates. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.35 percent and Topix index inched down 0.16 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.17 percent. The Kospi in South Korea was 0.22 percent lower.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 9 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,609 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

COVID loan moratorium cost Rs 6,474 crore, over 19 crore borrowers benefitted: Finance Ministry

The moratorium extended on loans for a six-month period following the outbreak of COVID-19 had cost an aggregate ex-gratia amount of Rs 6,474 crore, the Ministry of Finance informed the Lok Sabha on July 25. The move, despite the financial implications, offered widespread relief as more than 19 crore borrowers had benefitted, as per a reply submitted by the ministry in response to a query. The moratorium was initially announced for a three-month period stretching from March 1 to May 31, 2020, but was later extended till August 30, 2020.

"The government, in view of the unprecedented and extreme COVID-19 situation, provided ex-gratia relief to eligible borrowers, by way of payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest, on the outstanding as on 29.2.2020, for the moratorium period, i.e. from 1.3.2020 to 31.8.2020. Under this, approximately 19.92 crore borrowers have been benefitted with an aggregate ex-gratia amount of Rs 6,474 crore approximately," MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said.

UK factory output slows, price pressures come off peak - CBI

British industrial output grew at the slowest pace in over a year in the three months to July, but there are tentative signs that some challenges around inflation and investment are easing, a Confederation of British Industry survey showed on Monday.

Surging inflation has driven consumer sentiment to its lowest since records began in the 1970s, but business activity has been slower to weaken. Monday's CBI Industrial Trends Survey output balance dropped to +6 for July from +19 in April, its lowest since the three months to April 2021 but still above its long-run average of +2.

Germany on cusp of recession, says Ifo, as business sentiment sinks

German business morale fell more than expected in July, the Ifo business sentiment survey showed on Monday, as the institute that compiles it said high energy prices and looming gas shortages had left Europe's largest economy on the cusp of recession.

The Ifo institute's closely watched business climate index dropped to 88.6, its lowest in more than two years and below the 90.2 forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. June's reading was marginally revised down to 92.2.

Japan slashes fiscal year GDP growth forecast to 2.0% on global demand slump

Japan's government slashed its economic growth forecast for this fiscal year largely due to slowing overseas demand, highlighting the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns and a weakening global economy.

The world's third-biggest economy is now expected to expand about 2 percent in price-adjusted real terms in the fiscal year ending in March 2023, according to the Cabinet Office's projections, presented at the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy – the government's top economic panel.

That marked a sharp downgrade from the government's previous forecast of 3.2 percent growth released in January. The cut largely stemmed from weaker exports, which the government expects to expand 2.5 percent compared to 5.5 percent in the previous assessment.

Results on July 26

Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Baid Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Tata Power Company, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, United Spirits, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, UTI Asset Management Company, Greenlam Industries, Ramco Systems, Symphony, Sanofi India, Shoppers Stop, Apollo Pipes, EIH Associated Hotels, EPL, Ethos, KEI Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, PNB Gilts, SIS, South Indian Bank, and TTK Healthcare will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on July 26.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 844.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 72.26 crore on July 25, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

One stock - Indiabulls Housing Finance - is under the NSE F&O ban list for July 26. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies