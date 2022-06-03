Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News, stock market, stock

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 196 points.

On June 3, the BSE Sensex rallied 437 points to 55,818, while the Nifty50 climbed 105 points to 16,628 and formed a Bullish Engulfing candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,499, followed by 16,369. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,702 and 16,776.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday, led by Tesla, Nvidia and other mega-cap growth stocks in a choppy session ahead of a key jobs report due on Friday. Tesla, Nvidia and Meta Platforms each rose more than 4%, fueling gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Amazon rallied 3.1% and Apple added 1.7%.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.84% to end the session at 4,176.82 points. The Nasdaq gained 2.69% to 12,316.90 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.33% to 33,248.28 points.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade following gains overnight on Wall Street. Investors will also be looking ahead to the release of US jobs data for May. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.23% as shares of Fast Retailing soared close to 4%. The Topix index gained 0.73%.

The Kospi in South Korea edged 0.79% higher, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.67%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.52% higher.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 196 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,806 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil prices steady on doubts OPEC+ can make up Russian deficit

Oil prices were roughly unchanged on Friday, clinging to gains made in the previous session on doubts that producers belonging to OPEC+ can hike their crude output enough to make up for lost supply from Russia.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1 cent at $116.88 a barrel at 0112 GMT, while Brent crude futures were up 7 cents at $117.68 a barrel.

May trade deficit widens to $23.33 bn, exports up by 15.46% to $37.29 bn

The trade deficit in May 2022 widened to $23.33 billion, while the country's merchandise exports grew by 15.46 percent year-on-year to $37.29 billion, the Ministry of Commerce said on June 2. The trade deficit, in the same month last year, stood at $6.53 billion. The period was marked by the onset of a brutal second COVID-19 wave, which had dampened the international trade.

"India's merchandise export in April - May 2022-23 was $77.08 billion with an increase of 22.26 per cent over $63.05 billion in April -May 2021-22," the government said. The increase in exports last month was led by petroleum products (52.71 percent), electronic goods (41.46 percent) and RMG of all textiles (22.94 percent), the commerce ministry noted in its statement.

Inflation, commodity prices, chip shortage may hit demand, says Maruti Suzuki

While Maruti Suzuki has clocked a sequential as well as a year-on-year surge in sales during the month of May 2022, the automobile major fears inflation, commodity prices and chip shortage may hit demand in the period to come.

A resurgence in COVID-19 infections, and a further hike in domestic fuel prices can also adversely impact the consumer sentiment, said Shashank Srivastava, Senior ED- Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, while speaking to CNBC TV18 on June 2.

"We have flagged five red flags, which could affect the demand going forward. First, of course, is if there was a resurgence of COVID... Second is the increase in the commodity prices, which could lead to increased prices further. Third is the availability itself of components because of the semiconductor issue and fourth is the effects which inflation may have on sentiments and (fifth) is the high fuel prices," Srivastava said.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 451.82 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 130.63 crore worth of shares on June 2, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

South Korea May inflation nears 14-yr high, beats expectations

South Korea's consumer inflation picked up more than expected in May to a near 14-year high on a global surge in materials and food costs, data showed on Friday, cementing the case for further interest rate raises.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.4% in May from a year before, the Statistics Korea data showed, speeding up from a 4.8% rise the previous month and faster than 5.1% tipped in a Reuters poll.

Japan's service sector activity grows at fastest pace in 6 months - PMI

Japan's services sector activity grew at the fastest pace in half a year in May as consumer sentiment recovered further following the easing of coronavirus curbs, though high energy and material costs pushed up input prices by a record rate.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.6 from the prior month's final of 50.7, with activity coming in well above the 50-mark that separates contraction from expansion.

US labor market stays strong; unemployment rolls smallest since 1969

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as demand for labor remained strong, helping to underpin the economy amid rising interest rates and tightening financial conditions.

The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy's health, also showed state jobless benefits rolls declining to their lowest level since 1969 in the second-half of May.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 200,000 for the week ended May 28. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 210,000 applications for the latest week.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies