Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 20 points.

The BSE Sensex jumped more than 600 points to 55,398, while the Nifty50 surged 180 points to 16,521 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,478, followed by 16,436. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,576 and 16,630.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks ended higher on Wednesday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq booking a 1.6 percent gain on positive earnings signals with a wary eye on inflation and more interest rate hikes by the Fed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.79 points, or 0.15 percent, to 31,874.84, the S&P 500 gained 23.21 points, or 0.59 percent, to 3,959.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 184.50 points, or 1.58 percent, to 11,897.65.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Thursday as investors look ahead to the Bank of Japan rate decision. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was about flat. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.3 percent. The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.31 percent, while the Topix index lost 0.38 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 20 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,517 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Fed to stick to 75 bps hike in July; 40% chance of recession

The US Federal Reserve will opt for another 75 basis point rate hike rather than a larger move at its meeting next week to quell stubbornly-high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40 percent, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Inflation hit 9.1 percent in June, another four-decade high, stoking expectations the Fed, having only just shifted gears from 50 to 75 basis points at the last meeting, would act even more forcefully and go for a 100 basis point hike.

The July 14-20 Reuters poll found 98 of 102 economists expect the Fed to hike rates by 75 basis points at the end of the July 26-27 meeting to 2.25-2.50 percent. The remaining four said they expected a 100 basis point hike.

Ukraine war, higher rates to limit growth in developing Asia - ADB

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday slashed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next, reflecting the economic fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine and aggressive tightening by global central banks to tame inflation.

Also contributing to its weaker growth forecasts was a sharper-than-expected deceleration in China prompted by its lingering COVID-19 lockdowns, the ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook report.

Downgrading its 2022 forecast for a third time, the ADB said it now expects the bloc's combined economy, which includes China and India, to expand 4.6 percent, slower than its 5.2 percent projection in April.

"Risks to developing Asia's economic outlook remain elevated and mainly associated with external factors," the ADB said, citing a substantial slowdown in global growth, the US Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening, and surge in commodity prices.

Oil drops below $100 as traders assess weak US gasoline demand

Oil slipped back below $100 a barrel as investors assessed signs of lackluster US gasoline demand and expanding stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate for September retreated again in Asian trading after ending almost 1 percent lower on Wednesday. A US government report showed that stockpiles of the fuel rose more than expected last week, while a four-week rolling average shows high prices crimped consumption to only just above the same time two years ago, and below every other year since 2000.

Market uptrend adds more than Rs 7 lakh crore in wealth to investors' kitty in four days

The bulls reigned on Indian stock markets on July 20 for the fourth session in a row after the government eliminated a levy on gasoline exports, and cut windfall taxes on other fuels less than three weeks after they were imposed

The continuation of the uptrend has added more than Rs 7 lakh crore in wealth to investors' kitty in four days.

Technically, the Nifty50 surpassed 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) of 16,521 intraday, though it formed a bearish candlestick on the daily charts as the closing was lower than the opening level.

Results on July 21

CSB Bank, RBL Bank, IDBI Bank, Can Fin Homes, CRISIL, Cyient, Elecon Engineering, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, Himadri Speciality Chemical, IndiaMART InterMESH, ICICI Securities, JSW Energy, Kajaria Ceramics, Meghmani Finechem, Mphasis, Orient Bell, Persistent Systems, Hitachi Energy India, PVR, Quick Heal Technologies, Ramkrishna Forgings, and SRF will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 21.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net purchased shares worth Rs 1,780.94 crore, continuing buying for third consecutive session, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 230.22 crore on July 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange continued to keep Delta Corp under its F&O ban list for July 21. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies