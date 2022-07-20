Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 175 points.

The BSE Sensex rose 246 points to 54,768, while the Nifty50 jumped 62 points to 16,340 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with higher high higher low formation for yet another session.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,232, followed by 16,123. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,404 and 16,468.

US Markets

U.S. stocks closed with sharp gains on Tuesday as more companies joined big banks in reporting earnings that beat forecasts, offering respite to investors worried about higher inflation and a tightening Fed denting the corporate bottomline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 754.44 points, or 2.43%, to 31,827.05, the S&P 500 gained 105.84 points, or 2.76%, to 3,936.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 353.10 points, or 3.11%, to 11,713.15.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific jumped Wednesday after a sharp bounce in U.S. stocks overnight. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 2.13% and the Topix index gained 1.69%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.61%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.2%.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 175 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,512 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Government eases windfall tax on fuel shipments and crude output, kills gasoline export levy

The government has eliminated a levy on gasoline exports, and cut windfall taxes on other fuels less than three weeks after they were imposed. The step offers relief for top fuel exporter Reliance Industries and top crude explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp.

The Centre reduced the windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by Rs 2 per litre and scrapped completely a Rs 6 per litre levy on gasoline exports, according to a government notification.

It also cut the tax on domestically produced crude by about 27% to Rs 17,000 a tonne.

Oil falls on inflation concerns, anticipated stock builds

Oil prices fell slightly in early Asian trade on Wednesday, pressured by global central bank efforts to tame inflation and ahead of expected builds in U.S. crude inventories as product demand weakens.

Brent crude prices fell 39 cents or 0.5% to $106.96 a barrel by 0045 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 62 cents to $103.60 per barrel.

U.S. crude stocks rose by about 1.9 million barrels for the week ended July 15, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

HUL Q1 Results | Net profit rises 14% to Rs 2,391 crore, beats estimate

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, on July 19 reported a 13.85 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,391 crore for the quarter ended June, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs 2,191.3 crore. Standalone net profit was at Rs 2,289 crore, up 11 percent YoY.

The company's revenue from operations rose 19.46 percent on-year to Rs 14,331 crore for the reported quarter, which was also above analysts' expectations of Rs 13,438.5 crore. The company said the underlying volume growth of 6 percent.

Results on July 20

Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Havells India, Ceat, Century Plyboards, Gland Pharma, Syngene International, Tata Communications, Hathway Cable & Datacom, JSW Ispat Special Products, Lloyds Steels Industries, Mastek, Agro Tech Foods, MIC Electronics, Newgen Software Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, Rane Engine Valve, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Sagar Cements, Sasken Technologies, and Som Distilleries & Breweries will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 20.

RBI panel proposes four-tier regulatory framework for big cooperative banks

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) committee has recommended a four-tier regulatory framework for urban cooperative banks (UCBs) based on the size of deposits and their area of operations. The differentiated regulatory approach was mainly recommended for key parameters such as net worth, capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR), branch expansion and exposure limits, according to the central bank.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 976.40 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 100.73 crore on July 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange continued to keep Delta Corp under its F&O ban list for July 20 as well. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

