Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 123 points.

The BSE Sensex climbed 760 points to 54,521, while the Nifty50 jumped 229 points to 16,278, the highest closing level since June 9 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts on July 18.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,184, followed by 16,090. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,330 and 16,382.

US Markets

Wall Street ended lower on Monday after bank stocks erased earlier gains and Apple shares fell on a report saying the company plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year. After posting solid gains to start the session following earnings from Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the S&P financial sector weakened into the close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215.65 points, or 0.69 percent, to 31,072.61, the S&P 500 lost 32.31 points, or 0.84 percent, to 3,830.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.37 points, or 0.81 percent, to 11,360.05.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower Tuesday after a positive start to the week, and as investors digested Australia’s central bank’s meeting minutes. Japanese markets returned to trade Tuesday after a holiday on Monday, and the Nikkei 225 rose 0.83 percent, while the Topix index climbed 0.67 percent. The Kospi in South Korea shed 0.22 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was slightly below the flat line.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 123 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,167 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil prices fall, taking a breather from massive surge

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, taking a breather after surging more than $5 a barrel in the previous session as a plunging dollar supported buying interest and on expectations the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike may be less than thought.

Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 69 cents to $105.58 a barrel by 0036 GMT. The contract rose 5.1 percent on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12. WTI crude futures for August delivery fell 65 cents to $101.95 a barrel. The contract climbed 5.1% on Monday and the largest percentage gain since May 11.

Indian economy’s strong fundamentals will help it withstand global headwinds

GDP growth projections for 2022 are still the highest for India compared to its emerging market peers. High frequency indicators such as passenger car sales, two-wheeler sales, electricity production, and bank credit have risen in June for the second month in a row. The unemployment rate in June (7.8 percent as per CMIE) is higher than in May, but a lot lower than it was in February (8.11 percent).

Reliance Jio deposits highest earnest money as 5G spectrum auction race heats up

Telecom companies are expected to bid aggressively for the 5G spectrum in an auction later this month, with Reliance Jio Infocomm accounting for more than half of the earnest money deposited by the bidders. In a relief for mobile phone operators, newcomer Adani Data Networks deposited a small amount, indicating that it is not likely to bid fiercely for spectrum.

The four companies participating in the auction for 5G airwaves together deposited Rs 21,800 crore, according to data published by the Department of Telecommunications. Reliance Jio deposited Rs 14,000 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel with Rs 5,500 crore, and Vodafone Idea with Rs 2,200 crore as earnest money.

The earnest money deposit gives bidders eligibility points on the basis of which they can bid for spectrum. According to the data provided by the telecom department, Reliance Jio has 159,830 eligibility points, Bharti Airtel has 66,330 points, Vodafone Idea has 29,370 eligibility points and Adani has 1,650 points.

Gold subdued as firmer US dollar, yields dent appeal

Gold edged lower on Tuesday as an uptick in the US dollar and bond yields weighed on bullion's appeal, with investors awaiting more cues on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,706.25 per ounce by 0103 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,705.30.

Results on July 19

Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Ambuja Cements, L&T Finance Holdings, Network18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, Polycab India, AU Small Finance Bank, DCM Shriram, Garware Synthetics, Hatsun Agro Product, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Rallis India, Shemaroo Entertainment, and Steel Strips Wheels will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 19.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 156.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 844.33 crore on July 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange continued to keep Delta Corp under its F&O ban list for July 19. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

