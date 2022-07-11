Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 21 points.

The BSE Sensex climbed 303 points to 54,482, while the Nifty50 gained 88 points to 16,221 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, but for the week, there was a bullish candlestick pattern formation on the weekly scale as the index gained 3 percent.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,160, followed by 16,100. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,278 and 16,336.

US Markets

Wall Street ended flat on Friday as Treasury yields jumped following a stronger-than-expected US jobs report, which suggested the Federal Reserve may push further interest rate hikes to cool the economy and slow inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.15 percent, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.12 percent.

Asian Markets

Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors braced for a US inflation report that could force another super-sized hike in interest rates, and the start of an earnings season where profits could be under pressure.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hovered around flat. South Korea eased 0.3 percent, but Japan's Nikkei added 1.5 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 21 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,206 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

FPIs take out over Rs 4,000 crore from equities in July so far; pace of selling slows

Foreign investors continue to desert Indian equity markets and have pulled out over Rs 4,000 crore this month so far amid steady appreciation of the dollar and rising interest rates in the US. However, the pace of selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has been declining over the last few weeks.

Sebi weighs changes in insider trading norms to include dealing in MF units

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a consultation paper on July 8, to include dealing in mutual fund units under the Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations.

This essentially means that if a fund manager or any other senior fund house official knows of any price sensitive information that could impact any schemes’ net asset value (NAV), then they cannot sell the MF units.

The regulator, in its consultation paper, pointed out two incidents without getting into specifics as reasons for these changes.

AMCs add 51 lakh investor accounts in June quarter on increasing awareness about MFs

Asset management companies added 51 lakh investor accounts in June quarter, taking the total tally to 13.46 crore, on increasing awareness about mutual funds and ease of transactions through digitisation, and experts hope the ongoing financial year to be promising too. In comparison, 93 lakh accounts (or folios in mutual fund parlance) were opened in March quarter, while a staggering 3.2 crore investor accounts were added in the last 12 months, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Although there were fewer folios in April-June this year than in the March quarter, there was still an increase, which is an indication that investors continued to invest despite the volatility in the market. Geopolitical tensions like the Russia-Ukraine War, increasing inflation, rising bond yields, and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish views on interest rates are a few factors that can be attributed to this, said Priya Agrawal, Money Coach at LXME.

Going forward, the ongoing financial year appears to be promising in terms of folios growth, she said. Market conditions, geopolitical situations, inflation rates, financialisation of investments and increasing awareness among the people are some of the elements that may have an impact on this industry, she added.

FMCG makers expect recovery in volume growth, margin in Q2FY23

With commodity prices peaking out, major FMGC players, including Parle Products, Godrej Consumer Products, and Dabur expect a recovery in demand in both rural and urban markets in the future aided by price stability.

Moreover, FMCG makers can look forward to better gross margins by the last month of Q2FY23 on a year-on-year basis, as there is a lag of around two months in their inventory coupled with forwarding contracts, experts say.

Amid rupee fall, RBI’s forex reserves post biggest weekly drop in three months

The Reserve Bank of India’s foreign exchange reserves logged their biggest weekly drop in three months in the week ended July 1, data released on July 8 showed.

Foreign exchange reserves stood at $588.31 billion last week, down $5 billion from their level on June 24. The last time the RBI’s reserves dropped by a larger margin was in the week ended April 1, when they fell by a massive $11.17 billion, RBI data showed.

The decline in the reserves was driven by a $4.47 billion drop in the RBI’s foreign currency assets, which fell to $524.75 billion. Gold reserves fell by $504 million to $40.42 billion. However, this drop is likely due to a revaluation of the RBI’s gold holdings, which is performed at the end of every month.

US June payrolls rise more than expected

US job growth increased more than expected in June and the unemployment rate remained near pre-pandemic lows, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate increase later this month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 372,000, the Labor Department's employment report showed on Friday. May was revised slightly down to show payrolls rising by 384,000 instead of the previously reported 390,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 268,000 jobs added last month.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have offloaded shares worth Rs 109.31 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 34.61 crore on July 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

