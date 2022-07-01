Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 68 points.

The BSE Sensex dropped 8 points to 53,019 yesterday while the Nifty50 declined 19 points to 15,780 and formed a Doji kind of pattern on daily charts which indicates indecisiveness among bulls and bears.

As per pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 15,709 followed by 15,638. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,871 and 15,961.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, crossing the finish line of a grim month and quarter, a dismal coda to the S&P 500's worst first half in more than half a century. All three major US stock indexes finished the month and the second quarter in negative territory, with the S&P 500 notching its steepest first-half percentage drop since 1970.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 253.88 points, or 0.82%, to 30,775.43, the S&P 500 lost 33.45 points, or 0.88%, to 3,785.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 149.16 points, or 1.33%, to 11,028.74.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets rose on the first day of the new quarter as investors wait for the results of a private survey on Chinese factory activity. The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.37%, and the Topix rose 0.42%, before paring some gains.

In South Korea, the Kospi advanced 0.67%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.59% higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan increased 0.24%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 68 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,790 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Core sector output expands by 18.1% in May

Output of eight core infrastructure sectors in India expanded by 18.1 per cent in May against 16.4 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Thursday.

Output of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity had expanded by 9.3 per cent in April 2022, the data showed. In May, output of coal, crude oil, refinery products, fertiliser, cement and electricity rose by 25.1 per cent, 4.6 per cent, 16.7 per cent, 22.8 per cent, 26.3 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

FIIs’ half-yearly report card shows sustained exodus from India

Indian equity markets continued to be battered by the incessant selling pressure exerted by FIIs/FPIs (foreign institutional investors/foreign portfolio investors) for the ninth month in succession. This is by far the longest selling streak by FIIs in the Indian markets.

Though DIIs (domestic institutional investors) have provided massive support to the markets and have tried their best to match their buying with FII selling, the indices are down more than 15 percent from their all-time high hit on October 19 last year.

Given the rise in bond yields and uncertainty about the overall health of the global economy, FIIs are moving their money to safe havens rather than staying invested in risky and tricky equity markets.

Japan's factory activity growth slows in June - PMI

Japan's factory activity growth slowed in June as supply disruptions in part due to China's strict COVID-19 curbs hurt manufacturers, keeping the economy underpowered and with few catalysts in the short run to spur a robust recovery.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally adjusted 52.7 in June from a final 53.3 in the previous month. The 50-mark separates contraction from expansion.

RBI Financial Stability Report: Banks' asset quality improving, GNPAs at 6-year low

Policy support, including regulatory dispensations, helped the India’s banking sector navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and led to an improvement in asset quality in FY22, the Reserve Bank of India said in its Financial Stability Report released on June 30.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks declined to a six-year low of 5.9 percent in March 2022 from 7.4 per cent in March 2021, the RBI said. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio also fell by 70 basis points during FY22 and stood at 1.7 percent as on March-end.

Under the assumption of no further regulatory reliefs as well as without taking the potential impact of stressed asset purchases by National Assets Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) into account, stress tests indicate that GNPA ratio of all SCBs may improve to 5.3 percent by March 2023 from 5.9 percent in March 2022, according to the RBI.

Fitch cuts view on global sovereign debt

Credit rating agency Fitch downgraded its view on sovereign debt on Thursday on concerns about the rise in global borrowing costs and the potential for a flurry of new defaults. Fitch, which monitors over 100 countries, said the Ukraine-Russia war was stoking problems such as higher inflation, trade disruptions and weaker economies which are all now hurting sovereign credit conditions.

"Rising interest rates are increasing government debt-servicing costs," Fitch's Global Head of Sovereigns, James McCormack, said, cutting the firm's view on the sovereign sector to "neutral" from "improving".

US consumer spending, underlying inflation slow in May

US consumer spending rose less than expected in May as motor vehicles remained scarce while higher prices forced cutbacks on purchases of other goods, another sign that the rebound in economic growth early in the second quarter was losing steam.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, gained 0.2% in May, the smallest rise in five months. Data for April was revised down to show outlays increasing 0.6% instead of 0.9% as previously reported.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 1,138.05 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,378.20 crore worth of shares on June 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Inputs from Reuters and other agencies