Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Shivam Shukla
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

Stock Market Today: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a muted start for the broader index in India with a loss of 35 points on Wednesday amid US and European markets ending lower, and Asian peers throwing up mixed trading

Nifty may get support at 17,336 followed by 17,308 and 17,264.

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a sluggish note, as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index with a loss of 35 points after a robust end to the last trading session. SGX futures trade at 17,532 levels.

The BSE Sensex in the previous session added 114 points to close at 59,106, while the Nifty50 closed 38 points higher at 17,398, trading higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,268 and trying to consolidate on the recent momentum.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,336 followed by 17,308 and 17,264. If the index advances, 17,424 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for followed by 17,451 and 17,495.

