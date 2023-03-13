 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Moneycontrol.com
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 49.50 points on Monday in sync with a steep fall in the US markets and most Asian peers trading in the red

Nifty has support at 17,348, followed by 17,318 and 17,269.

The market is likely to open lower on Monday as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India with a loss of 49 points.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex corrected 671 points to 59,135, while the Nifty50 dropped 177 points to 17,413 and formed hammer kind of a candlestick pattern on the daily charts, which is generally a bullish reversal pattern, though for the week, with 1 percent loss, the index has formed a bearish engulfing sort of candle on the weekly scale.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,348, followed by 17,318 and 17,269. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,445, followed by 17,475 and 17,523.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: