 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Mar 08, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India on Wednesday in line with a steep fall in the US markets and lower trading in Asian peers after Federal Reserve indicated steeper rate hikes to contain inflation

Nifty has support at 17,679, followed by 17,649 and 17,600.

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India on Wednesday.

The market extended gains for the second straight session, but there was some profit-taking at higher levels which led to a loss of around 90 points on the Nifty50 from the day’s high of 17,800 and a shooting star kind of pattern formation on the daily charts on March 6.

This is generally a bearish reversal pattern but needs a confirmation in the coming sessions. The Nifty50 jumped 117 points to 17,712, while the BSE Sensex climbed 415 points to close at 60,224, after losing 270 points from day’s high.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,679, followed by 17,649 and 17,600. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,777, followed by 17,807 and 17,856.